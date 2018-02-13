Placer County Child Support Services Ranks Fourth in California

Highest Rank Ever for Placer County Child Support Services

Auburn, CA,- Placer County Department of Child Support Services ranked fourth out of 49 local child support agencies in California for federal fiscal year 2017.

That's according to annual statistics reported to the federal Office of Child Support Enforcement by the California Department of Child Support Services. Rankings are based on five federal performance measures: paternity establishment, establishment of court orders, collections on current support, collections on cases with arrears and cost effectiveness.

The latest ranking is the highest ever achieved by the department.

Despite an 18-year flat budget, the department has increased its performance each year. During federal fiscal year 2017, which ended Sept. 30, 2017, the department increased the percentage of cases with a court order established to an all-time high of 96 percent.

Collections of current support and cases with an arrears payment continue to rise in the 70 percent range, at 72.7 percent and 71.3 percent respectively. The department was ranked one of the top counties in cost effectiveness, collecting $4.12 for every dollar the department spent, and collecting and distributing over $25.6 million dollars to families last fiscal year.

Department leadership credits their high performance to excellent and dedicated staff.

"The staff is absolutely phenomenal," said Child Support Services Program Manager Susan Dunlap. "They are dedicated professionals who are providing the best customer care for families."

"This is an exciting achievement," said Placer County Department of Child Services Director Troy Held. "This could not have been accomplished without the dedicated staff in this office who work hard every day for the customers and citizens of Placer County. We are proud to show our customers and the public how serious we are in providing excellent service within the budget we have been provided by you, the taxpayer."