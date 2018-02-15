2018 Run Rocklin set for April 8th at Johnson-Springview Park
Run Rocklin Continues Commitment to Raise Funds for Community Nonprofits
Rocklin, CA,- Thousands of runners and walkers will once again be participating in the morning trek through the city streets at the 15th annual Run Rocklin, held Sunday morning, April 8 at Johnson-Springview Park.
A well-supported local event, Run Rocklin continues to evolve, yet all prices remain the same with no increases right up to race day. And there is also no additional service charge fee.
The Matt Redding Memorial Foundation presents Run Rocklin, a charity event that last year drew nearly 3,000 participants. This will be the 12th year that Run Rocklin has benefited the Matt Redding Foundation and also several law enforcement-related organizations. Run Rocklin raised approximately $23,000 in 2017.
The Matt Redding Foundation supports education in Protective Services and provides financial support each year to graduating seniors at five local high schools, plus scholarships to Sierra College and William Jessup University.
Run Rocklin has raised $158,000 in memory of Matt Redding, a popular Rocklin Police Officer who tragically died while on duty October 2005. He was struck and killed by a vehicle that was driven by an intoxicated driver.
The 2018 Run Rocklin, managed again by Elephant Ideas, will include donations to:
* Matt Redding Foundation
* Rocklin Public Safety Foundation
* Local Schools
* Local Nonprofits
The family-friendly run has also become a wonderful event for local schools and nonprofits to raise money for their programs. Nonprofits or teams that partner with a nonprofit, are urged to form a team of 20 or more runners and receive a $5 donation per paid participant from Run Rocklin. That money goes right back to the nonprofit organization.
The school with the most runners receives a $300, the second place team gets 200, and third place is awarded $100. The other schools and nonprofit groups with 20 or more runners benefit as well, receiving $5 per participant.
Run Rocklin includes:
* 7:45 a.m.: Free Kids 1/4 mile & 1 Mile Fun Runs
* 8 a.m: 12K Run/Walk
* 8 a.m.: Run the Rock Half Marathon
* 8:15 a.m.: 5K Run/Walk
* 9:20 a.m.: Kids 1-mile run
Price remains the same for 15th annual Rocklin event
Cost for adults is $35 for the 5K and12K and $55 for the half marathon. Kids 18-under pay $20 for 5K and12K and $40 for the half marathon.
Awards will be given to the top-three finishers in each age group for the 5K, 12K and half-marathon events. Awards will also be given to the top-three male and female overall finishers in all three races.
Prize money will be awarded to the top-three largest school teams. Medals will be awarded to all Half Marathon and 12K finishers. The 5K finishers and Kids run participants will receive a ribbon. All Run Rocklin paid participants receive a high performance T-shirt.
.
Run Rocklin is still actively seeking sponsors. There are multiple sponsorship levels, including $150 for a 10-by-10 exhibit space on race day morning. Event supporters will benefit from their name on the Run Rocklin T-shirt and also through various event advertising, including social media and mobile phone technology.
For more information about the race or to become a sponsor or volunteer, visit www.RunRocklin.com, e-mail elephant@eaward.com or call Larry Osborne at 916 997-1808.
