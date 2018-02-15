Wild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon Feb. 24th

All proceeds to be donated to UC Davis Children's Hospital

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Wild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to midnight. Thirty tattoo artists have volunteered to work 16 hours during this year's event and all proceeds - including tips - will be donated to UC Davis Children's Hospital.

"Wild Bill and his talented group of artists have given so much over the years to the kids at UC Davis Children's Hospital," said Jacquelyn Mills, senior director of development at UC Davis Children's Hospital. "Their donations make a real impact in helping families in our region and beyond. We are so grateful for their continued partnership."

The 2017 event raised $18,500 for UC Davis Children's Hospital, bringing the total amount raised over the past 16 years to $218,500. Wild Bill and his artists are recognized for their contributions on the donor wall at the entrance at the UC Davis Pediatric and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. A room in the Pediatric and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit was also named after Wild Bill for his contributions.

Wild Bill's is located at 115 Lincoln Street in Roseville. For more information, call 916-783-9090 or visit their website.

UC Davis Children's Hospital is the Sacramento region's only nationally ranked, comprehensive hospital providing care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with primary, subspecialty and critical care. It includes the Central Valley's only pediatric emergency department and Level I pediatric trauma center, which offers the highest level of care for its critically ill patients, as well as the West Coast's only Level I children's surgery center. The 129-bed children's hospital includes the state-of-the-art 49-bed neonatal and 24-bed pediatric intensive care and pediatric cardiac intensive care units. For more information, visit children.ucdavis.edu.