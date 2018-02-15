Wild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon Feb. 24th
All proceeds to be donated to UC Davis Children's Hospital
(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Wild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to midnight. Thirty tattoo artists have volunteered to work 16 hours during this year's event and all proceeds - including tips - will be donated to UC Davis Children's Hospital.
"Wild Bill and his talented group of artists have given so much over the years to the kids at UC Davis Children's Hospital," said Jacquelyn Mills, senior director of development at UC Davis Children's Hospital. "Their donations make a real impact in helping families in our region and beyond. We are so grateful for their continued partnership."
The 2017 event raised $18,500 for UC Davis Children's Hospital, bringing the total amount raised over the past 16 years to $218,500. Wild Bill and his artists are recognized for their contributions on the donor wall at the entrance at the UC Davis Pediatric and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. A room in the Pediatric and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit was also named after Wild Bill for his contributions.
Wild Bill's is located at 115 Lincoln Street in Roseville. For more information, call 916-783-9090 or visit their website.
UC Davis Children's Hospital is the Sacramento region's only nationally ranked, comprehensive hospital providing care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with primary, subspecialty and critical care. It includes the Central Valley's only pediatric emergency department and Level I pediatric trauma center, which offers the highest level of care for its critically ill patients, as well as the West Coast's only Level I children's surgery center. The 129-bed children's hospital includes the state-of-the-art 49-bed neonatal and 24-bed pediatric intensive care and pediatric cardiac intensive care units. For more information, visit children.ucdavis.edu.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville City School District Honors Teachers of the Year(Roseville, CA) - The Roseville City School District (RCSD) recently announced their Teachers of the Year. Heidi Polewaczyk and Michael Larsen have been selected
Roseville Gas Prices Throttling HigherRoseville, CA- A quick look around Roseville had motorists noticing gas prices trending upward. Prices in Roseville have pushed past the $3 mark
IHOP Pancake Drive-thru Benefits UC Davis Children's Hospital(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - On Monday, Feb. 26, pancake lovers can drive through, eat their fill of short-stack pancakes and make a donation to support sick and injured children at UC Davis Children's Hospital
Wild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon Feb. 24th(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Wild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to midnight. Thirty tattoo artists have volunteered to work 16 hours during this year's event and all proceeds
2018 Run Rocklin set for April 8th at Johnson-Springview ParkRocklin, CA,- Thousands of runners and walkers will once again be participating in the morning trek through the city streets at the 15th annual Run Rocklin, held Sunday morning,
WJU Athletic Fundraiser at Topgolf in Roseville in AprilRoseville, CA, - The Jessup Athletic Association will host the second annual TopSwing Fundraising event - a fun gathering, providing golf, games
Raley's Food For Families Food Drive Up 29 PercentWEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - For more than 140,000 families in communities surrounding Raley's stores, this holiday season was a more fulfilling one. This year's annual Raley's Food For Families
Placer County Child Support Services Ranks Fourth in CaliforniaAuburn, CA,- Placer County Department of Child Support Services ranked fourth out of 49 local child support agencies in California for federal fiscal year 2017.
Toyota RAV4 top-selling compact SUVRoseville, CA,- The 2018 Toyota RAV4 has a reputation for solid versatility because it can haul groceries, carry sports equipment, transport four kids to school, and ease into small parking spaces.
Archery Tournament in Rocklin on Feb. 17Rocklin, CA - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer Valley Tourism are teaming up to host the second-ever land based archery tournament
Online Safety for Your Children: Social Media, Internet, Cell Phone AppsRoseville, CA- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Flickr, Vimeo. Is your child engaging in these social media websites?
New Chief Of Pediatric Cardiology at UC Davis Children's Hospital(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Frank Ing, an internationally renowned interventional cardiologist, has been named chief of the UC Davis Division of Pediatric Cardiology.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It