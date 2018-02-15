IHOP Pancake Drive-thru Benefits UC Davis Children's Hospital

Raises Funds for UC Davis Children's Hospital on Feb 26th

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - On Monday, Feb. 26, pancake lovers can drive through, eat their fill of short-stack pancakes and make a donation to support sick and injured children at UC Davis Children's Hospital, in recognition of IHOP's National Pancake Day.

The pancake drive-through event will be held in Lot 3 at the front of UC Davis Medical Center, near the intersection of X and 45th Streets from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Pancakes will be served for a suggested donation of $5. Miss Sacramento County will be on site to meet and greet attendees. Children's hospital pediatric inpatients will be invited to visit the event and receive a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Pancakes will also be served in front of the Lawrence Ellison Ambulatory Care Center from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Feb. 26.

The event is being held to promote National Pancake Day on Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide. Now in its 11th year, Pancake Day encourages IHOP patrons to donate what they would have paid for a short stack of buttermilk pancakes to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Proceeds from Pancake Day are anticipated to raise $5 million nationwide for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. All proceeds from the Sacramento event will benefit UC Davis Children's Hospital, Sacramento's Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Last year, Sacramento Pancake Day sales raised a total $87,352 for UC Davis Children's Hospital.