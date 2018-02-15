Roseville Gas Prices Throttling Higher

Roseville, CA- A quick look around Roseville had motorists noticing gas prices trending upward. Prices in Roseville have pushed past the $3 mark in most locations. As usual, Costco and Sam's Club continue to provide the lowest gas prices in Roseville currently well under the $3 per gallon for regular unleaded. Here's the best deals in town.

Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.16/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.57/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 45.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 16.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 3.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 29.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 12 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.71/g in 2017, $2.15/g in 2016, $2.59/g in 2015, $3.42/g in 2014 and $3.90/g in 2013.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.14/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13/g.

Modesto- $3.10/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.

Oakland- $3.32/g, flat from last week's $3.32/g.



"The wait is over- 2018's first weekly drop at gas pumps has arrived with the national average losing ground in the last week. As the Dow Jones average swung violently, oil prices lost considerable ground, falling below $60 per barrel for the first time this year. In addition, a weekly report from the government showed a trifecta of inventory increases: crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories all gained, pushing wholesale gasoline prices down and paving the way for gas prices to cool off," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "These factors have opened the door for perhaps a brief window of relief at the pump that may last for several weeks. I'd expect most places would see gas prices decline in the week ahead as a direct result. But don't get too giddy- there are still some gray clouds on the horizon."



About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.