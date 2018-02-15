Roseville Gas Prices Throttling Higher
Roseville, CA- A quick look around Roseville had motorists noticing gas prices trending upward. Prices in Roseville have pushed past the $3 mark in most locations. As usual, Costco and Sam's Club continue to provide the lowest gas prices in Roseville currently well under the $3 per gallon for regular unleaded. Here's the best deals in town.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.16/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.57/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 45.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 16.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 3.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 29.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 12 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.71/g in 2017, $2.15/g in 2016, $2.59/g in 2015, $3.42/g in 2014 and $3.90/g in 2013.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $3.14/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13/g.
Modesto- $3.10/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.
Oakland- $3.32/g, flat from last week's $3.32/g.
"The wait is over- 2018's first weekly drop at gas pumps has arrived with the national average losing ground in the last week. As the Dow Jones average swung violently, oil prices lost considerable ground, falling below $60 per barrel for the first time this year. In addition, a weekly report from the government showed a trifecta of inventory increases: crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories all gained, pushing wholesale gasoline prices down and paving the way for gas prices to cool off," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "These factors have opened the door for perhaps a brief window of relief at the pump that may last for several weeks. I'd expect most places would see gas prices decline in the week ahead as a direct result. But don't get too giddy- there are still some gray clouds on the horizon."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville City School District Honors Teachers of the Year(Roseville, CA) - The Roseville City School District (RCSD) recently announced their Teachers of the Year. Heidi Polewaczyk and Michael Larsen have been selected
Roseville Gas Prices Throttling HigherRoseville, CA- A quick look around Roseville had motorists noticing gas prices trending upward. Prices in Roseville have pushed past the $3 mark
IHOP Pancake Drive-thru Benefits UC Davis Children's Hospital(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - On Monday, Feb. 26, pancake lovers can drive through, eat their fill of short-stack pancakes and make a donation to support sick and injured children at UC Davis Children's Hospital
Wild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon Feb. 24th(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Wild Bill's 16th annual Tattoo-a-thon will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to midnight. Thirty tattoo artists have volunteered to work 16 hours during this year's event and all proceeds
2018 Run Rocklin set for April 8th at Johnson-Springview ParkRocklin, CA,- Thousands of runners and walkers will once again be participating in the morning trek through the city streets at the 15th annual Run Rocklin, held Sunday morning,
WJU Athletic Fundraiser at Topgolf in Roseville in AprilRoseville, CA, - The Jessup Athletic Association will host the second annual TopSwing Fundraising event - a fun gathering, providing golf, games
Raley's Food For Families Food Drive Up 29 PercentWEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - For more than 140,000 families in communities surrounding Raley's stores, this holiday season was a more fulfilling one. This year's annual Raley's Food For Families
Placer County Child Support Services Ranks Fourth in CaliforniaAuburn, CA,- Placer County Department of Child Support Services ranked fourth out of 49 local child support agencies in California for federal fiscal year 2017.
Toyota RAV4 top-selling compact SUVRoseville, CA,- The 2018 Toyota RAV4 has a reputation for solid versatility because it can haul groceries, carry sports equipment, transport four kids to school, and ease into small parking spaces.
Archery Tournament in Rocklin on Feb. 17Rocklin, CA - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer Valley Tourism are teaming up to host the second-ever land based archery tournament
Online Safety for Your Children: Social Media, Internet, Cell Phone AppsRoseville, CA- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Flickr, Vimeo. Is your child engaging in these social media websites?
New Chief Of Pediatric Cardiology at UC Davis Children's Hospital(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Frank Ing, an internationally renowned interventional cardiologist, has been named chief of the UC Davis Division of Pediatric Cardiology.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It