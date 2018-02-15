Roseville City School District Honors Teachers of the Year

Heidi Polewaczyk and Michael Larsen named Teachers of the Year

(Roseville, CA) - The Roseville City School District (RCSD) recently announced their Teachers of the Year. Heidi Polewaczyk and Michael Larsen have been selected to represent RCSD as Teachers of the Year for the 2018/2019 school year and will go on to compete at the county level amongst their peers from 16 surrounding districts.

Polewaczyk is a Special Day Class Preschool teacher at Kaseberg Elementary School. Her colleagues describe her as a gifted teacher who works very hard, is always humble and always contributing in exceptional ways. Polewaczyk is widely recognized within the preschool program for her dedication and innovation in serving students with social pragmatic skill delays.

Larsen teaches Ballroom Dance at Eich Middle School. Larsen is known as being a once-in-a-lifetime teacher who works miracles with middle school students, as it's not common for today's teenagers to have an appreciation or ability to waltz or do the cha-cha. His program is inclusive of all students, building confidence as the students transform into performers. His students perform throughout Roseville and will be representing the school and District at a Kings game.

About Roseville City School District

The Roseville City School District (RCSD) serves more than 11,000 preschool through eighth grade students in 19 unique schools. Offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), GATE, AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding parents' expectations. Learn more at rcsdk8.org.