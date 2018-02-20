Arson Damage at Margaret Azevedo Park in Rocklin
Rocklin, CA,- On February 17th 2018 at about 10:38 PM, Rocklin Police Officers responded to Margaret Azevedo Park in the report of a play structure on fire.
A few minutes later, Officers arrived on scene and found portions of the play structure engulfed in flames. One suspect was seen by witnesses running from the scene to the area of William Jessup University.
Police set up a large perimeter was set up as officers checked the area for suspects and potential evidence.
During this search, a helicopter and Rocklin PD canine were utilized in an attempt to locate suspects. Rocklin Fire Department extinguished the flames quickly. The damage to the structure consisted of the plastics from one slide and plastics from a set of stairs were completely melted.
The Rocklin Police Department encourages anyone who has information regarding this incident to contact them at (916) 625-5400.
