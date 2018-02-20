Kay U. Brooks presented with Don Poole Award
"Significant contributions to the growth of philanthropy in the region"
Sacramento, CA,- Attorney Kay U. Brooks of Weintraub Tobin was recently awarded the Sacramento Region Community Foundation's prestigious Don Poole Award for her significant contributions to the growth of philanthropy in the region.
Brooks, who is a shareholder in Weintraub Tobin's Trusts and Estates group, is the eighth to receive the honor, which is awarded to professional advisors in the region who exemplify commitment to charitable causes, devotion to educating clients about charitable giving, and mentorship of fellow advisors to support their own clients' philanthropy.
"As a long term member of the Philanthropic Advisors' Forum of Greater Sacramento, Kay has championed the Foundation's effort to strengthen the connection between professional advisors and philanthropy, and she continues to give her time and expertise to the cause so generously," said Linda Beech Cutler, the Foundation's chief executive. "Among her colleagues, she is a vocal advocate for philanthropy, always impressing on her peers the importance of incorporating charitable giving into client discussions -- and, because of those conversations, the nonprofits that serve our community can continue to flourish."
The award is named for the late Don Poole, an estate planning attorney and former Foundation board member, who left an inspiring legacy for fellow advisors when he died in 2009. During his 38 years at McDonough, Holland & Allen, he created plans for large and small estates that required sophisticated charitable giving techniques. He believed that it is vital for estate planners to ask about their clients' charitable intent and to help them reach their goals while achieving favorable tax status.
During a reception for area advisors, the Foundation also honored 19 Bridge Builders, advisors who referred clients to the Foundation to open charitable funds during the past year. Because of their efforts, a number of funds with diverse charitable purposes were brought to the Foundation.
Awardees and the charitable funds they referred were:
Bill Altavilla and Christeen Reeg, Pacific Investment Consultants
Jennifer L. Kaye Hope Fund
Robin C. Bevier, Law Offices of Robin C. Bevier
Jerod Wurm, Wurm & Frye Wealth Management
Marti E. Ikehara Legacy Fund and Geoduchess Fund
Sean Boyd, Boyd & Associates
Belton Mouras, Jr. and Dolores Mouras Charitable Fund
Donna L. Courville, Boutin Jones, Inc.
Dianna M. Wilke, Law Office of Dianna M. Wilke
Cornelius Family CRT Fund
Richard L. Ehrman, Thoits Law
Burtness Prak Family Fund
Emily A. Foehr, Venable LLP
Lauren and Jerry Bailey Memorial Fund
Daniel A. Hunt, Law Offices of Daniel A. Hunt
Charlotte Wehrman Charitable Fund
L. Stuart List, Boutin Jones, Inc.
J. Bronwyn Bateman Fund and Hershey-Bateman Family Fund
Jonathan M. McGladdery, Estate Planning Attorney
Daniel Raymond, Valley Wealth Strategies
Rogers Family Foundation
Timothy P. Murphy, Northern California Center for Estate Planning and Elder Law
Ramona Burnham Scholarship Foundation
Jason M. Pilcher, Merrill Lynch
Terry Wheeler, Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors
Raymond J. Cavanaugh and Carl J. Steinauer Legacy Fund and Unity Center Fund
Marissa Sirota, Marissa Sirota Law
Two anonymous funds for the Yolo Community Foundation
Cecilia Tsang, Family Wealth Law Group
Fo Pawz Foundation
Sabrina Schneweis-Coe, Schneweis-Coe & Bakken LLP
Lodi Adopt-A-Child
For more information, and to learn more about the Foundation's philanthropic services, please visit its website at www.sacregcf.org, or contact Kerry Wood at (916) 921-7723
ext. 2027 or kerry@sacregcf.org.
