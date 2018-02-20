Kay U. Brooks presented with Don Poole Award

"Significant contributions to the growth of philanthropy in the region"

Sacramento, CA,- Attorney Kay U. Brooks of Weintraub Tobin was recently awarded the Sacramento Region Community Foundation's prestigious Don Poole Award for her significant contributions to the growth of philanthropy in the region.

Brooks, who is a shareholder in Weintraub Tobin's Trusts and Estates group, is the eighth to receive the honor, which is awarded to professional advisors in the region who exemplify commitment to charitable causes, devotion to educating clients about charitable giving, and mentorship of fellow advisors to support their own clients' philanthropy.

"As a long term member of the Philanthropic Advisors' Forum of Greater Sacramento, Kay has championed the Foundation's effort to strengthen the connection between professional advisors and philanthropy, and she continues to give her time and expertise to the cause so generously," said Linda Beech Cutler, the Foundation's chief executive. "Among her colleagues, she is a vocal advocate for philanthropy, always impressing on her peers the importance of incorporating charitable giving into client discussions -- and, because of those conversations, the nonprofits that serve our community can continue to flourish."

The award is named for the late Don Poole, an estate planning attorney and former Foundation board member, who left an inspiring legacy for fellow advisors when he died in 2009. During his 38 years at McDonough, Holland & Allen, he created plans for large and small estates that required sophisticated charitable giving techniques. He believed that it is vital for estate planners to ask about their clients' charitable intent and to help them reach their goals while achieving favorable tax status.

During a reception for area advisors, the Foundation also honored 19 Bridge Builders, advisors who referred clients to the Foundation to open charitable funds during the past year. Because of their efforts, a number of funds with diverse charitable purposes were brought to the Foundation.

