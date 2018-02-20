Roseville City School District Awarded $400,000 Grant

RCSD to Expand Programs with $400,000 Grant

(Roseville, CA) - Roseville City School District (RCSD) is poised to be the recipient of $400,000, all aimed to benefit its middle school students through Career Technical Education (CTE) classes.

The Career Technical Education Incentive Grant (CTEIG) was originally awarded to Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD) and plans are in place to share the funds with RCSD to develop new CTE classes at each of the four middle schools. The grant is an economic and workforce development initiative that provides students the knowledge and skills that universities and businesses are seeking in the future workforce.

Warren T. Eich, the region's only standalone International Baccalaureate (IB) middle school, is already bolstering curriculum and in the fall, will provide additional class sections and supplies.

Eich's IB program is offered to each of its 900+ students, so in addition to offering distinctive classes such as ballroom dancing, Spanish and French, the grant will allow CTE classes to be offered. Eich's new engineering teacher, John Agostinelli, plans to use their share of the funds to develop two new CTE classes; Engineering and Fabrication, and Electricity, Electronics and Robotics.

"This level of applied sciences and math are necessary in becoming successful in our increasingly competitive workplace," said Agostinelli. "These skills translate to universities, workplaces and the world in ways that we couldn't have imagined just five years ago."

One way these students are making a difference using the skills obtained in these CTE classes is by combining engineering and philanthropy. Eich's Advanced Art class has been designing and hand-building sheds they will donate to the animals at the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary.

It's astonishing to see the kids' faces in these classes. They're so excited and interested in these programs," said Eich principal Darren Brown. "The CTEIG funds will helps us purchase more supplies, offer more available classes and open our enrollment to even more students in our area."

"We are just getting stronger each year as an IB program, a community school and a student body," said Brown. "We are thankful and inspired by RJUHSD's generous partnership. These funds will make a difference in the lives of so many students."

About Eich: Eich (pronounced Ike) Middle School is one of four middle schools in a school community of 19 schools within the Roseville City School District. Eich has earned awards such as California Distinguished School, National Blue Ribbon School and Project Fit America School. Eich is the only public middle school in Placer County to offer all students an International Baccalaureate (IB) education. As an IB school, all Eich students take World Language and Visual Performing Arts as part of their daily core class schedule. An IB education encourages students to be reflective, open-minded and effective communicators, preparing them to be relevant in a global economy.

About Roseville City School District

The Roseville City School District (RCSD) serves more than 11,000 preschool through eighth grade students in 19 unique schools. Offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), GATE, AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding parents' expectations. Learn more at rcsdk8.org.