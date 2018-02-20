Tree Harvest Cannabis Festival Cancelled, Fall Dates Possible
Woodland, CA- The cannabis themed Tree Harvest Festival scheduled for April 20- 22, 2018 has been cancelled due to a municipality withdrawing authorization. The event is looking to reschedule for the fall harvest season.
Here's the official cancellation announcement below.
"We had planned on having a cannabis festival called Tree Harvest Festival on April 20 to 22, 2018 at the Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland, CA. Our vision is to build an event similar to the county fair with the theme of cannabis. We had obtained all required State and Local permissions at the time of announcement. Unfortunately, one of the municipalities that we needed authorization from changed their minds and has retracted permission. We are now without an event venue. We are in communication with the State of California and have been told that we should be able to have all of the permissions for a fall date; however, we must cancel our current date at this time. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. We hope you will join us again once we secure a new venue and necessary permissions. We are all pioneers working on a new path to promote marijuana.
It may not be happening this April, but we will not give up. Join our mailing list at http://treeharvestfestival.com and we will contact you once the game is back on."
