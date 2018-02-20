2018 Lexus GX570 remains luxurious SUV

Lexus LX570 offers a potent combination of grace and capability

Roseville, CA,- What most drivers will like about the 2018 Lexus LX570 is the combination of gracious around-town capability and its ability to go off-road in rugged winter conditions. That's not something many large sport utility vehicles can offer these days.

There's no substitute for the feeling of safety when navigating a snowy, icy road, or driving in heavy rain. The conditions make many drivers tentative and wary of losing control. However, there is little trepidation with the LX570, a luxury sport utility vehicle that can accommodate eight passengers.

The full-time, four-wheel-drive system definitely helps relieve stress. And in case there is some trouble, it's comfortable knowing that the LX570 is also equipped with hill-start assist, crawl control, and a driver-selectable multi-terrain system.

2018 Lexus LX570

* Performance: 5.7-liter, V8, 383 horsepower

* Mileage estimate: 13-18 mpg

* Price estimate: $91,000

* Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 6 years/70,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited; corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

Large SUVs are certainly not as popular as in the past. The economic hard times that hit the U.S. around a decade ago, combined with fluctuating gas prices, led American car-buyers toward more cost-efficient vehicles. Americans have down-sized, preferring smaller SUVs that don't have the bulk or the costly price tag of bigger models.

The LX570 comes with a hefty sticker price (estimated $91,000) and is a major gas guzzler. The mileage range is 13-18 mpg, but the guess here is the smaller number is more realistic as evidenced by a recent winter trip to Lake Tahoe.

Virtually unchanged from the 2017 model, the latest version of the LX570 has three rows of seating and remains a wonderful luxury SUV. It has an appealing look, an excess of power and performance, handles well for a big vehicle, and offers comfort and versatility.

The Lexus parent company, Toyota, manufactures the Land Cruiser, a competitor of the LX570. They share the same chassis design, powertrain and general interior layout. Other rivals include the Volvo XC90, Audi Q-7, Cadillac Escalade and the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class.

If money is not an issue, the Lexus LX570 should be given a good look when shopping for a large SUV. It's a vehicle that is big, attractive, safe, and provides excellent performance and comfort.

The lone engine for the LX570 is a 5.7-liter, V8 that generates 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. It weighs 6,200 pounds (300 more than the Land Cruiser) and has been clocked going 0-60 mph in 7.6 seconds. Despite its size, the LX570 handles well and provides a quiet, smooth ride that never feels like it gets tippy, even on challenging roads and tight turns.

When going off-road, it's comforting to know that the LX570 features an excellent traction management system and has an adjustable suspension that allows the SUV to get extra ground clearance if needed. In Crawl Control mode, the LX570 system will regulate the throttle and brake inputs as it slowly navigates its way along the challenging terrain.

When it comes to a luxury interior, the LX570 is about as good as it gets. It's very comfortable and the leather seating can almost be considered plush. There's tons of leg and head room for first and second room occupants. The third row is good overall, especially for the kiddos. Adults could use a little more leg room. Third row seats can flip sideways, creating a flat floor. The second row is capable of moving forward and back.

The LX570 features a large 12.3-inch navigational screen. But the Remote Touch interface is not that user friendly and requires too many adjustments.

