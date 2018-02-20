BottleRock Presents Vines & Vibes
Fourth Annual Benefit Dinner and Concert Featuring Michael Franti & Friends Benefiting Do It For The Love
Exclusive outdoor rooftop performance at Archer Hotel in Napa to kick-off the 2018 BottleRock weekend
Napa, CA, - BottleRock Napa Valley presents Vines & Vibes, the fourth annual Do It For The Love Benefit Dinner and Concert on Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the rooftop of the Archer Hotel in downtown Napa. The benefit will include an intimate evening of cocktails, exclusive Napa Valley wines, food by Chef Charlie Palmer, culminating with a live performance by Do It For The Love founder and musician, Michael Franti, along with special surprise guest artists.
All proceeds from the event will support Do It For The Love, a non-profit wish-granting organization with a singular mission to bring hope through music to people living with life-threatening illnesses, children with severe challenges and wounded veterans. Tickets are limited to 150 premium tickets at $1,000 per person. Also available are exclusive VIP sponsorship opportunities providing access to a one of a kind experience.
Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Doitforthelove.org. Do It For The Love is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
"We can't think of a better way to kick off BottleRock weekend than with this important annual benefit," stated Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley and BottleRock Presents. "Sara and Michael Franti and the entire Do It For The Love team are passionate about the healing power of music and we could not be more proud to support this vision and organization."
"I am thrilled that our Charlie Palmer Group as well as Archer Hotel's team are collaborating with Vines & Vines supporting Michael and Sara Franti's non-profit Do It For The Love," stated Chef Charlie Palmer "I've been a big fan of theirs for some time, both on the music side and in what they do on the charity side. It's going to be an incredible evening."
The festivities will include a private VIP reception food experience with Chef Charlie Palmer and musician Michael Franti, followed by dinner prepared by Chef Charlie Palmer's Team. The menu will showcase an array of seasonal, ingredient-driven dishes displayed among expertly paired tasting stations featuring wines from the Napa Valley, as well as signature craft cocktails, allowing guests to explore a variety of exceptional pairing experiences. Following dinner, Michael Franti will treat guests to a one of a kind outdoor sunset concert on the hotel's rooftop set above downtown Napa.
