Mesa Verde Country Top 5 Winter Experiences in Southwest Colorado

Mesa Verde Country among most memorable of our trips

Cortez, Colo. - Mesa Verde Country in Southwest Colorado is a great winter destination. The area boasts mountains, sunshine and everything travelers need for the perfect cold-weather getaway at an affordable price. Best news? Being short on snow doesn't mean Mesa Verde Country is short on options for winter fun. Here are the top 5 winter woo hoos every traveler will want to put on their to-do list.

* History & Culture

Mesa Verde National Park might be the crown gem of Mesa Verde Country's archaeological offerings, but it is far from the only wonder in the region. Hovenweep National Monument includes six prehistoric villages built between 1200-1300 AD. The Anasazi Heritage Center - also the visitor center for Canyons of the Ancients National Monument - features many hands-on and interactive exhibits that focus on the native cultures of the Four Corners Region. Lowry Pueblo is typical of the medium sized pueblos that once dotted the Montezuma Valley. After a day exploring the ruins, stop by Notah Dineh Trading Co. & Museum. Established in 1961, this family-owned business is home to the largest collection of Native American arts and crafts in the Four Corners Region. Learn more.

* Outdoor Adventure

Mesa Verde's archaeological sites are stunning with a dusting of snow, and some are even accessible by cross-country skiing or snowshoeing for an unforgettable winter adventure. Chicken Creek Nordic Trail, located near the town of Mancos, offers exquisite views of Mancos Valley. There are over 600 acres of parkland in Cortez to allow visitors to get in touch with nature like a local. For example, the Carpenter Trail is a great for a nature walk. Visitors can gear up for winter fun at Kokopelli Bike & Board in downtown Cortez. Learn more.

* Farm-to-Table Food

Mesa Verde Country is a foodie paradise with farm-to-table dining options and quality restaurants offering homegrown, sustainable cuisine one might not expect to find in rural Colorado. Food truck mania has also come to Mesa Verde Country so visitors can get quick, yummy meals served in a trendy fashion. Blue Pepper Southwest BBQ, Yia Yia's and Silver Bean are in Cortez, while Green Table is in Mancos. There's even a winter farmers market in Mesa Verde Country - the Four Seasons Greenhouse Winter Farmers Market. It's open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays until March 10. Learn more.

* Beer & Wine

Visitors will definitely want to raise a glass to the local brews and wines in Mesa Verde Country. The area boasts two wineries - Guy Drew Vineyards and Sutcliffe Vineyards. Additionally, there are five craft breweries in Mesa Verde Country - Dolores River Brewery, Main Street Brewery, Coyote J. Brewing Company, Mancos Brewing Company and the new WildEdge Brewery in Cortez. Learn more.

* Rustic & Romantic Digs

There is no shortage of amazing places to rest and retreat after a day of exploring in Mesa Verde Country. Cozy Cabins provides big snuggle options and offers just the place to kick up your feet this winter. Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch is a private home and cabins, where the owners share their passion for history, archaeology and the beauty of the Southwest. Dolores River Cabins sits right on the Dolores River. Kelly Place is both an archaeological preserve and a unique B&B. Learn more.

To plan the perfect Mesa Verde Country winter getaway, download the new vacation planning guide, call 800-530-2998 or visit www.mesaverdecountry.com.

About Mesa Verde Country

Mesa Verde Country is in southwest Colorado near the entrance to the magnificent Mesa Verde National Park. The nearby towns of Cortez, Dolores, and Mancos provide accommodations, dining, outdoor fun and visitor services. Named the "Number One Historic Monument in the World" by Conde Nast Traveler and one of the "50 Places of a Lifetime-The World's Greatest Destinations" by National Geographic, Mesa Verde National Park is one of the nation's first World Heritage sites and the largest archaeological preserve in the country. Two national byways pass through Mesa Verde Country. In addition to the National Park, Mesa Verde Country is loaded with other archaeological attractions: Hovenweep National Monument, Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, Ute Mountain Tribal Park, Crow Canyon Archaeological Center, the Anasazi Heritage Center and the Cortez Cultural Center. Mountain biking enthusiasts have recognized Mesa Verde Country as one of the next great mountain biking destinations.