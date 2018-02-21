BottleRock Presents Announces Concerts and Festival Aftershows

Music lovers can still enjoy the many of the sold-out BottleRock Napa Valley performers at concerts and official Aftershows

NAPA, Calif. -- BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has sold out all passes to the festival's sixth installment on May 25 - 27, 2018 in downtown Napa.

For those who may have missed out on purchasing passes to the festival, BottleRock Presents is offering a series of concerts and festival Aftershows in Napa, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Berkeley. Featuring many of the 2018 BottleRock Napa Valley musical artists and other special guests, these intimate performances take place April 27 and 28 and May 24 through 29.

The full lineup of 2018 BottleRock Presents concerts and Aftershows includes:

Friday, April 27:

* Watsky at Ace of Spades, Sacramento

Saturday, April 28:

* Jukebox the Ghost with special guest The Greeting Committee at August Hall, San Francisco

Thursday, May 24:

* 4th Annual "Vines & Vibes" with Michael Franti & Friends at the Archer Hotel Rooftop Bar, Napa

* Bomba Estéreo at August Hall, San Francisco

* Tank and The Bangas at The Fillmore, San Francisco

Friday, May 25:

* Bleachers with special guest Welshly Arms at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

* The Districts with special guest Anchor + Bell at Silo's, Napa

* Magic Giant at The Chapel, San Francisco

* Oh Wonder at August Hall, San Francisco

* Lake Street Dive at The Fillmore, San Francisco

Saturday, May 27:

* Thievery Corporation with special guest DJ Aaron Axelsen at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

* Magic Giant with special guest flor at Silo's, Napa

* The Revivalists at The Masonic, San Francisco

Sunday, May 27:

* Shakey Graves at August Hall, San Francisco

Tuesday, May 29:

* Natalia Lafourcade at UC Theater, Berkeley

The Aftershows at the JaM Cellars Ballroom and Silo's are located in historic downtown Napa within easy walking distance from the BottleRock Napa Valley festival providing continued musical entertainment after the final notes of the festival each evening.

Tickets for the 2018 BottleRock Presents concerts and Aftershows start at $30/pp and are available beginning Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m. PST at http://bottlerocknapavalley.com/bottlerock-presents.



Infused with music, wine, food and brew, BottleRock Napa Valley brings together the world's top musicians, chefs, vintners and celebrities. This year's musical performers include Bruno Mars, The Killers, Muse and more than 80 additional bands on five music stages.

To keep up to date on additional details about the festival, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com