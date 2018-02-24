Seniors First Undergoing Leadership Change
Jamee Horning to chair of the board of directors
(Auburn, CA) - After stabilizing and expanding Seniors First, Placer County's only organization focused on programs and services for seniors, executive director Jamee Horning has transitioned from her executive role to chair of the board of directors. Horning has stepped down from the key leadership position to focus her time on developing larger, long-term fund development opportunities and public speaking on behalf of the organization. With a new focus on these endeavors, she can better equip Seniors First to provide new and enhanced programs and services to Placer's rapidly growing senior population.
In her four years in the executive director position, Horning achieved many accomplishments that have elevated the organization's reputation, set the pace for increased donor activity and engagement, and refocused the staff. During her tenure, Horning:
* Galvanized the local construction industry to affordably relocate the organization to new office space when the organization's lease expired at the former DeWitt Center. As part of this effort, she leveraged over $65,000 in donations to remodel and retrofit offices to accommodate the growing organization.
* Was instrumental in bringing the Meals on Wheels contract and program back to Placer County. The over $300,000 in funding allows the program to serves thousands of senior clients Auburn, Lincoln, Roseville, Rocklin and surrounding areas.
* Grew Fee for Service programs to generate the revenue required to support vital no cost programming and services for area seniors in the areas of transportation, nutrition and socialization. Under her watch, Seniors First's social daycare program, Recreation & Respite, and a subscription-based meal delivery program, MyMeals, expanded to serve clients in multiple service areas.
Now Horning's focus will be aimed at establishing a legacy giving program, developing partnerships, and other long-term donor programs that will bolster the organization's economic future in the face of a rapidly growing senior population. This re-organization comes at an opportune moment as state officials continue to warn of the 'top heavy' population in Placer County and to anticipate the subsequent need for services, at an unprecedented level, as the baby boomers age.
"Seniors First is viewed as a pillar in the philanthropic community, trusted to be an advocate for seniors. We know that a strong legacy giving program is an investment in our future and can well position Seniors First as the leader in senior programs and services in Placer County. I am honored to have the opportunity to construct such a program for an organization so near to my heart," commented Horning.
Seniors First's operations will now be led by Stephanie Vierstra who joined Seniors First last year as development director. With an extensive history in the nonprofit industry, she will rely on her experience to continue to move the organization forward. Vierstra's goal is to continue the services and support seniors need to make fully-informed and self-directed decisions about their lives and to work to increase public awareness of the programs and services Seniors First offers.
"Jamee has laid a solid foundation for success and I am honored to continue in her footsteps. Her passion for her work and compassion for seniors is inspiring. I look forward to working side-by-side to share our common mission, build strong community awareness of our programs and serve Placer's senior population.," commented Vierstra.
Horning, Vierstra and the rest of the team can be reached at Seniors First's office at 12183 Locksley Lane, Suite 205 in Auburn, by phone at (530)889-9500 or on the web at www.seniorsfirst.org.
