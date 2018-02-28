William Jessup Music Presents Annual Benefit Concert
Program features 'Back to Broadway' Theme
ROCKLIN, CA. - William Jessup University's Music department will present its annual "Night of Classics" benefit concert March 16-17-18.
The benefit concert series supports the University's music program, including funding recording, tours, gear purchases, and more.
The Night of Classics will be held in the growing university's Academic Warehouse. The performance features popular songs representing Broadway-themed classics and some new favorites.
The shows are Friday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m.; March 17 at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and a March 18 matinee performance at 2:30 p.m.
Performances feature the University Choir & Orchestra, a large-scale student choral group delivering a dynamic and powerful concert experience with a diverse set of offerings, alongside a full orchestra.
An all-women's ensemble of more than 40 members, known as Jessup's Concert Choir, will also perform. Crossroads, a small ensemble group of students with an assorted repertoire in acapella, gospel, jazz and rhythm and blues, will also be performing.
During Night of Classics, these student music groups perform songs from award-winning artists and timeless classics such as Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, as well as new favorites from Newsies and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton.
Students in the music degree program at William Jessup University receive a thorough grounding in both traditional and contemporary theory and practice courses. They develop performance skills and acquire new musical proficiencies appropriate to their chosen career path.
Last October, William Jessup music students had the unforgettable opportunity to record two albums at Skywalker Ranch, a movie ranch and workplace of film director, writer and producer George Lucas.
"It was a tremendous opportunity, an experience these students will never forget," said Tom Ruscica, William Jessup's Music Chair.
William Jessup's music department performs outreach concerts at schools, churches and various other venues to attract new music students and promote WJU's music program. The program offers a Bachelor of Arts degree in music with concentrations in commercial, education, performance and worship, and Composition concentration.
The Night of Classics includes mock-tails, appetizers and pre-show musical entertainment.
General admission prices are $25 ($30 at the door) and children, middle, high school and college students with a valid ID are $10. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
For ticket information, please visit https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&e=ba7cc5e1058a797d72f4a85d2d26cf75
