Sierra Promise designed to help make college a reality for local students

Rocklin, CA- The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, invites the public and those interested in becoming members of the organization to attend their March 5 meeting featuring a presentation by Beth Ervin regarding the Sierra College Promise.



Sierra Promise is designed to help make college a reality for local high school students. And it has been successful! Through a partnership with 15 feeder high schools, Sierra College enrollment specialists visit each high school campus regularly to provide on-site help with applications for admission, financial aid, and academic support programs, as well as helping students prepare to register for classes. Taking the idea one step further, Sierra Promise has hired and trained high school counsellors as transition staff. In this role they can help students build their first semester course plan and offer the support of someone the students know well.



Since August 2017, between information fairs, college nights, back to school nights, class presentations, application workshops, and one on one assistance workshops, the enrollment specialists have made more that 5,000 contacts with local students to spread the word about Sierra Promise. Students who commit to the Promise program agree to complete enrollment, explore financial aid options and to take 15 units in their first semester. In return, Sierra Promise hosts a special event where students receive priority registration, access to additional scholarships and financial support, and the opportunity to connect to more programs offering additional resources and support.



The meeting will be held on Monday, March 5 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at the Sierra College Rocklin Campus in the Fireside Room located in the Campus Center (Building J). Lunch (which is optional) will be served at 12:30. The cost of the lunch is $11 and requires an RSVP. Please call Joan Edwards at 916-663-3408 by March 2.