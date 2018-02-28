Sierra Promise designed to help make college a reality for local students
Rocklin, CA- The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, invites the public and those interested in becoming members of the organization to attend their March 5 meeting featuring a presentation by Beth Ervin regarding the Sierra College Promise.
Sierra Promise is designed to help make college a reality for local high school students. And it has been successful! Through a partnership with 15 feeder high schools, Sierra College enrollment specialists visit each high school campus regularly to provide on-site help with applications for admission, financial aid, and academic support programs, as well as helping students prepare to register for classes. Taking the idea one step further, Sierra Promise has hired and trained high school counsellors as transition staff. In this role they can help students build their first semester course plan and offer the support of someone the students know well.
Since August 2017, between information fairs, college nights, back to school nights, class presentations, application workshops, and one on one assistance workshops, the enrollment specialists have made more that 5,000 contacts with local students to spread the word about Sierra Promise. Students who commit to the Promise program agree to complete enrollment, explore financial aid options and to take 15 units in their first semester. In return, Sierra Promise hosts a special event where students receive priority registration, access to additional scholarships and financial support, and the opportunity to connect to more programs offering additional resources and support.
The meeting will be held on Monday, March 5 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at the Sierra College Rocklin Campus in the Fireside Room located in the Campus Center (Building J). Lunch (which is optional) will be served at 12:30. The cost of the lunch is $11 and requires an RSVP. Please call Joan Edwards at 916-663-3408 by March 2.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Gas Prices Continue Upward TrajectoryRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices continue their trajectory upwards with low price leaders Costco, Arco and Sam's Club currently reporting
Investigation Leads to Stolen Vehicles and NarcoticsSACRAMENTO, Calif. - On February 21, 2018, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Valley Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU), assisted by the Sacramento County Auto Theft Suppression Task
Stagecoach Festival 2018 UpdatesLOS ANGELES, CA - New to this year, Stagecoach introduces The Bazaar featuring Nikki Lane's Stage Stop Marketplace which will be open all weekend long, April 27 through April 29
Ian Anderson presents 50 Years of Jethro Tull in SacramentoSacramento, CA- Ian Anderson's 50 Years of Jethro Tull will be presented at the Sacramento Community Center Theater at 8 PM. on June 6, 2018.
Citrus Heights Water District Board Opposes Senate Bill 623The Citrus Heights Water District Board of Directors passed a resolution opposing Senate Bill 623 at its February 21st Board meeting. SB 623
Roseville Wealth Advisor Sentenced to 12 Years in PrisonSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Lee Loomis, aka Lawrence Leland Loomis, 60, of Granite Bay, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez to 12 years in prison for schemes that caused millions of dollars
Free Speech on Campus Act Bill Introduced in CaliforniaSacramento, CA,- Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R - Rocklin) and Assemblyman Bill Quirk (D - Hayward) introduced AB 2374, the Free Speech on Campus Act of 2018
Professional Development Conference, EMERGE SummitSacramento, CA,- Spearheaded by Metro EDGE, a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, the Emerge Summit is a collaborative effort of 17 organizations
Sierra Promise designed to help make college a reality for local studentsRocklin, CA- The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, invites the public and those interested in becoming members of the organization to attend
William Jessup Music Presents Annual Benefit ConcertROCKLIN, CA. - William Jessup University's Music department will present its annual "Night of Classics" benefit concert March 16-17-18.
Volvo XC90: Large, sophisticated SUVRoseville, CA,- There are plenty of reasons to be enamored with the 2018 Volvo XC90, a sophisticated luxury crossover sport utility vehicle
Seniors First Undergoing Leadership Change(Auburn, CA) - After stabilizing and expanding Seniors First, Placer County's only organization focused on programs and services for seniors, executive director Jamee Horning has
NEWS: In Case You Missed It