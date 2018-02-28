Professional Development Conference, EMERGE Summit
Billed as largest one-day gathering of young professionals in Northern California
Sacramento, CA,- Spearheaded by Metro EDGE, a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, the Emerge Summit is a collaborative effort of 17 organizations committed to advocating and supporting young professionals and their growth in the community. More than 600 young professionals, from Reno to the Bay Area, will attend this personal and professional development conference which is a full day of inspirational speeches, educational breakout sessions, and opportunities to mix and mingle with peers. The focus of the Summit this year is to take all aspects of life - career, community service, personal and professional relationships and goals to the #NextLevel.
Where/When:
Thursday, March 1
8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
1515 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Speakers
* Michael Tubbs, Mayor of Stockton
* John Bissell, Co-founder of Origin Materials
* Bernadette Austin, Associate Director, Center for Regional Change UC Davis
* Christine Mahon, 2018 Metro EDGE Chair
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Gas Prices Continue Upward TrajectoryRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices continue their trajectory upwards with low price leaders Costco, Arco and Sam's Club currently reporting
Investigation Leads to Stolen Vehicles and NarcoticsSACRAMENTO, Calif. - On February 21, 2018, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Valley Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU), assisted by the Sacramento County Auto Theft Suppression Task
Stagecoach Festival 2018 UpdatesLOS ANGELES, CA - New to this year, Stagecoach introduces The Bazaar featuring Nikki Lane's Stage Stop Marketplace which will be open all weekend long, April 27 through April 29
Ian Anderson presents 50 Years of Jethro Tull in SacramentoSacramento, CA- Ian Anderson's 50 Years of Jethro Tull will be presented at the Sacramento Community Center Theater at 8 PM. on June 6, 2018.
Citrus Heights Water District Board Opposes Senate Bill 623The Citrus Heights Water District Board of Directors passed a resolution opposing Senate Bill 623 at its February 21st Board meeting. SB 623
Roseville Wealth Advisor Sentenced to 12 Years in PrisonSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Lee Loomis, aka Lawrence Leland Loomis, 60, of Granite Bay, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez to 12 years in prison for schemes that caused millions of dollars
Free Speech on Campus Act Bill Introduced in CaliforniaSacramento, CA,- Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R - Rocklin) and Assemblyman Bill Quirk (D - Hayward) introduced AB 2374, the Free Speech on Campus Act of 2018
Professional Development Conference, EMERGE SummitSacramento, CA,- Spearheaded by Metro EDGE, a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, the Emerge Summit is a collaborative effort of 17 organizations
Sierra Promise designed to help make college a reality for local studentsRocklin, CA- The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, invites the public and those interested in becoming members of the organization to attend
William Jessup Music Presents Annual Benefit ConcertROCKLIN, CA. - William Jessup University's Music department will present its annual "Night of Classics" benefit concert March 16-17-18.
Volvo XC90: Large, sophisticated SUVRoseville, CA,- There are plenty of reasons to be enamored with the 2018 Volvo XC90, a sophisticated luxury crossover sport utility vehicle
Seniors First Undergoing Leadership Change(Auburn, CA) - After stabilizing and expanding Seniors First, Placer County's only organization focused on programs and services for seniors, executive director Jamee Horning has
NEWS: In Case You Missed It