Professional Development Conference, EMERGE Summit

Sacramento, CA,- Spearheaded by Metro EDGE, a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, the Emerge Summit is a collaborative effort of 17 organizations committed to advocating and supporting young professionals and their growth in the community. More than 600 young professionals, from Reno to the Bay Area, will attend this personal and professional development conference which is a full day of inspirational speeches, educational breakout sessions, and opportunities to mix and mingle with peers. The focus of the Summit this year is to take all aspects of life - career, community service, personal and professional relationships and goals to the #NextLevel. Where/When: Thursday, March 1 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sacramento Memorial Auditorium 1515 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814 Speakers * Michael Tubbs, Mayor of Stockton * John Bissell, Co-founder of Origin Materials * Bernadette Austin, Associate Director, Center for Regional Change UC Davis * Christine Mahon, 2018 Metro EDGE Chair

Placer County News Headlines

