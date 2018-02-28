Stagecoach Festival 2018 Updates
The Bazaar featuring Nikki Lane's Stage Stop Marketplace
LOS ANGELES, CA - New to this year, Stagecoach introduces The Bazaar featuring Nikki Lane's Stage Stop Marketplace which will be open all weekend long, April 27 through April 29. Having performed in 2015 and again in 2017, Nikki Lane now brings her Nashville style and vintage flare to the festival to curate a marketplace of merchandise and highlight vintage goods ranging from art, clothing and accessories.
"Curating the Stage Stop Marketplace is the perfect way for me to blend my love for country music with my love for vintage western wear and American made products," says Nikki Lane. "All of the vendors are hardworking small business owners working to maintain integrity and authenticity with regard to how they dress and live."
Together alongside like-minded merchants, Nikki's Stage Stop Marketplace will allow fans access to deep dive their eclectic styles and country-inspired fashion. Additionally, Nikki and friends will be surprising attendees throughout the weekend with pop-up, acoustic performances right inside the Marketplace.
A shopper's haven, the Stage Stop Marketplace will include Nikki's curated vendors, such as High Class Hillbilly, Lone Hawk Hats, Honeywood Vintage, and Bandit Brand.
"Attendees can expect to see unique items of all kinds," continues Nikki, "such as perfectly distressed blue jeans, cowboy boots, and rock and roll t-shirts layered with enough old turquoise to sink a ship; all curated by vintage dealers from all over the US."
Beyond Nikki's Stage Stop Marketplace, and into the surrounding Bazaar, there will be over 35 vendor booths including returning favorites and Stagecoach newbies showcasing their wares. Vendors such as Bycila, Cake and Punch, Calico Hats, Naytures Empire, Trails Clothing, Wallet Buckle and more to be announced will be featuring country clothing, western hats, cowboy boots, belt buckles, boot straps, leather utility belts, handmade fresh flower crowns and more.
This year's Stagecoach will feature headliners - multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, four-time Grammy Award winning Keith Urban, and a rare festival appearance by Garth Brooks - and performances by Lee Brice, Jake Owen, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and others. New to the festival this year, Stagecoach will introduce SiriusXM Spotlight Stage which will showcase country music's freshest finds with up close performances starting at noon each day. Also, returning to the festival is the air-conditioned HonkyTonk Dance Hall and the kid-friendly Half-Pint Hootenanny.
Passes are on sale now at stagecoachfestival.com and the last week to grab passes at the current price is Wednesday, March 7th before the prices go up.
ABOUT STAGECOACH
Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival is a celebrated outdoor music festival presented by Goldenvoice. It was founded in 2007 by Paul Tollett, the creator of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. While it is primarily a country festival, artists from folk, bluegrass, roots rock and alternative country also perform and attend. Country stars like Luke Bryan, George Strait, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, The Eagles, Eric Church, Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Ray Price, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard have been past performers. Complete festival information at http://StagecoachFestival.com
