Investigation Leads to Stolen Vehicles and Narcotics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - On February 21, 2018, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Valley Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU), assisted by the Sacramento County Auto Theft Suppression Task Force (SACCATS), served a search warrant at a residence in Carmichael, California. In recent weeks, the CHP recovered numerous stolen vehicles in a Carmichael neighborhood. Upon further investigation, investigators identified a nearby residence where numerous stolen vehicles were being hidden. CHP investigators served a search warrant at the residence which led to additional search warrants being served at a residence and storage facility in the City of Sacramento. Twelve stolen vehicles (including cars, trailers, off highway vehicles, and a boat) were discovered on the properties. The total recovery value of the vehicles is estimated at $35,000. Additionally, narcotics to include heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine, a street value of approximately $158,000.00, were discovered. Four arrests were made as a result of this operation. The investigation is ongoing. The safe securement of the residence and property required coordination of 20 officers and investigators, as well as the assistance from the CHP's Air Operations Unit and K-9 Units. SACCATS is comprised of personnel from the California Highway Patrol, Sacramento County Probation, Citrus Heights Police Department, California Department of Motor Vehicles, and the California Department of Insurance.

