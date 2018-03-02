Robert Plant Plays to Enthusiastic Crowd at Fox Theater in Oakland
Oakland, CA,- A much energized and enthusiastic crowd welcomed Robert Plant to the Fox Theater in Oakland this past Wednesday for a sold out performance.
As die-hard fans snapped up last minute tickets from scalpers outside the venue for around $200 a pop, the anticipation of catching one of rock's greatest front men one more time became palpable for blocks around the venue in this aromatic, 420 friendly city.
Looking back, Robert Plant has spent his entire career as a musical chameleon, yet, being typecast often happens when you're associated with one of the biggest bands in musical history. Expecting a Led Zeppelin concert or a 35 year old Robert Plant and you may come away disappointed. Open yourself to a diverse musical journey with incredible musicians and you're all but guaranteed a smile.
Undeterred as he approaches 70 years old, Plant continues to weave a path that appears to keep him motivated and interested in adding to his incredible songbook that often strays far afield from the mainstream. The fans soaked it up and showered their appreciation all night for both his legacy and current work.
With the exception of That's The Way and Babe I'm Gonna Leave You, Plant offered up just brief snippets of reworked Led Zeppelin songs and stuck primarily to Sensational Spaceshifters material. In addition to Zeppelin, Plant bypassed most of his earlier and well known solo work with the exception of an Intro and Outro of In the Mood.
If the show had any real challenges, according to many, it was too heavy on violin (although, wonderful violinist), and a completely reworked version of Misty Mountain Hop that simply doesn't work.
All in all, an enjoyable evening of fun with one of rock's great and a strong musical performance with the Sensational Spaceshifters. See setlist and more info below.
Robert Plant Setlist at Fox Theater Oakland (2/28/2018)
New World
Turn It Up
The May Queen
Rainbow
That's the Way - (Excellent)
All the King's Horses - (Excellent)
Please Read the Letter - (Excellent)
Gallows Pole
Carry Fire - (Excellent)
Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You
Little Maggie
Fixin' to Die - (Excellent)
Misty Mountain Hop
In the Mood
Bring It On Home / Whole Lotta Love / Santianna [trad] / Whole Lotta Love
The Fox Theater
Having undergone a massive $75 million restoration completed back in 2009, the Fox Theater is among the most beautiful indoor venues we've visited. With a capacity of 2,800, the Fox provides ample room for big name artists while providing an intimate setting. The views are amazing from every location and the sound is nothing short of incredible. One visit and you'll quickly understand why so many big name vie to play here. Check out the Fox Theater to learn more.
Uptown Oakland
The immediate area around the Fox Theater felt relatively safe, although we would suggest leaving the kids home as the area is really geared toward adults. The vicinity surrounding the Fox Theater includes a variety of bars and eateries ranging from upscale to the classic dive bar. On the recommendation of a local, we opted for a couple beers on tap at Cafe Van Kleef, a small, dimly lit, funky bar with great priced drinks. The 420 friendliness of the area was apparent as that distinctive, sweet smell wafted through the air just about everywhere we went. We noted a rather relaxed and happy atmosphere.
Getting There
The Fox Theater is a quick jump off of 880 and if you avoid rush hour, it's almost effortless to get here. Parking was abundant with both on street and garage options available. We grabbed a convenient spot in a city garage two blocks from the theater.
A BART station is conveniently located just a block away and we look forward to shuttling in from Downtown Berkeley during our next adventure to the Fox.
Concert and Venue Takeaway
The Fox Theater is an absolute must visit for music fans of any genre. An amazing array of talent comes through here and it's simply a wonderful venue. The opportunity to catch Robert Plant whenever he's in town is always a thrill for us and the Fox Theater only makes it more fun. Can't wait to return!
