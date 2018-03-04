Arroyo Seco Weekend announces 2018 Lineup

Arroyo Seco Weekend Festival in Pasadena, CA

Headliners include

Saturday: Neil Young​​ + Promise of the Real​​ , Jack White

Sunday: Kings of Leon, Robert Plant​​ and the Sensational Space Shifters

Featuring Curated Menus, Food, and Wine from LA's Celebrated Chefs and Restaurants

PASSES ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 9th ​​at 10am PT

Pasadena, CA - Following a hugely successful, sold out inaugural year in 2017, Goldenvoice​​ has unveiled its lineup for this summer's ​Arroyo Seco Weekend​​ . ​ Coming ​June 23rd and 24th​​ to the shady oaks and parkland of ​Brookside​​ next to the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, ​Arroyo Seco Weekend​​ is a world class culture event featuring three stages of live music along with curated menus from LA's celebrated restaurants and chefs plus craft beer & wine.

The festival will include performances by (in ABC order by day):

SATURDAY JUNE 23

Belle and Sebastian

Dwight Twilley

Gomez

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Jack White

Jeff Goldblum ​ and the​ Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Kamasi Washington

Margo Price

Maxim Ludwig

Neil Young + Promise of the Real

North Mississippi Allstars

Pharoah Sanders

Pretenders

Seu Jorge

Shakey Graves

The Milk Carton Kids

The Specials

Typhoon

SUNDAY JUNE 24:

Aaron Neville

Alanis Morissette

Allen Stone

Capital Cities

Dorothy

Fantastic Negrito

Gary Clark Jr.

Irma Thomas

Kings of Leon

Los Lobos

Margaret Glaspy

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters

The Bangles

The Revolution

Third Eye Blind

Tracksuit Wedding

Trampled by Turtles

Violent Femmes

Weekend and single day GA and VIP passes go on sale ​Friday March 9th at 10am PT​​ from ArroyoSecoWeekend.com​​ (Pass pricing below). New to this year is the Weekend Clubhouse VIP pass option, featuring incredible amenities, exclusive access to intimate upfront guest viewing areas at both main stages, and lots more; click ​here ​for all the details. American Express Card Members can purchase all passes before the general public beginning ​ Wednesday March 7th at 10am PT ​through Friday March 9th at 10am PT.

Arroyo Seco Weekend ​​is a food lover's haven, featuring the most sought-after dishes and award-winning restaurants the Los Angeles and Pasadena communities have to offer. The selection will satisfy any craving, from classic Italian dishes and authentic Mexican, to Korean BBQ and gluten-free and vegan options celebrating Los Angeles' melting pot of a food scene. With an extensive line-up of craft beers by Beer Belly and an incredible raw and natural wine list.

RESTAURANTS:

Freedman's

Fritzi Coop

Jon & Vinny's

Donna Jean

STRFSH

Sage Plant Based Bistro

The Ponte

Cassell's Hamburgers

Bourbon Steak

Hanjip Korean BBQ

Hatchet Hall

Top Round

La Esquina

The Spare Room

House of Machines

Block Party

XO on Beverly

Playa Playhouse

Ms Chi

Kogi

Pass Prices

Single day GA: $149 + fees

Weekend GA: $249 + fees

Single day VIP: $349 + fees

Weekend VIP: $449 + fees

Weekend Clubhouse VIP: $999 + fees

Weekend Preferred parking: $65

Free day parking will be available at the festival, plus easy access from surrounding areas by Metro Gold Line, or rideshare/taxi to a pick-up and drop-off lot. Festival venue is accessible to pedestrians, and a Bike Valet will be offered.​ Kidspace Children's Museum​​ will again be onsite with a tent of kid friendly activities. Children 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult. ​Arroyo Seco Weekend​​ is truly Pasadena taking its name from The Arroyo Seco stream, meaning "dry Stream" in Spanish, that passes through Brookside Golf Course and Pasadena from the San Gabriel Mountains.

New for 2018, CID Entertainment will provide Hotel Packages that bundle event admission with hotel accommodations, merchandise, and shuttle transportation. For details visit ​here.