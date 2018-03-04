Arroyo Seco Weekend announces 2018 Lineup
Arroyo Seco Weekend Festival in Pasadena, CA
Headliners include
Saturday: Neil Young + Promise of the Real , Jack White
Sunday: Kings of Leon, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
Featuring Curated Menus, Food, and Wine from LA's Celebrated Chefs and Restaurants
PASSES ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 9th at 10am PT
Pasadena, CA - Following a hugely successful, sold out inaugural year in 2017, Goldenvoice has unveiled its lineup for this summer's Arroyo Seco Weekend . Coming June 23rd and 24th to the shady oaks and parkland of Brookside next to the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, Arroyo Seco Weekend is a world class culture event featuring three stages of live music along with curated menus from LA's celebrated restaurants and chefs plus craft beer & wine.
The festival will include performances by (in ABC order by day):
SATURDAY JUNE 23
Belle and Sebastian
Dwight Twilley
Gomez
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Jack White
Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
Kamasi Washington
Margo Price
Maxim Ludwig
Neil Young + Promise of the Real
North Mississippi Allstars
Pharoah Sanders
Pretenders
Seu Jorge
Shakey Graves
The Milk Carton Kids
The Specials
Typhoon
SUNDAY JUNE 24:
Aaron Neville
Alanis Morissette
Allen Stone
Capital Cities
Dorothy
Fantastic Negrito
Gary Clark Jr.
Irma Thomas
Kings of Leon
Los Lobos
Margaret Glaspy
Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
The Bangles
The Revolution
Third Eye Blind
Tracksuit Wedding
Trampled by Turtles
Violent Femmes
Weekend and single day GA and VIP passes go on sale Friday March 9th at 10am PT from ArroyoSecoWeekend.com (Pass pricing below). New to this year is the Weekend Clubhouse VIP pass option, featuring incredible amenities, exclusive access to intimate upfront guest viewing areas at both main stages, and lots more; click here for all the details. American Express Card Members can purchase all passes before the general public beginning Wednesday March 7th at 10am PT through Friday March 9th at 10am PT.
Arroyo Seco Weekend is a food lover's haven, featuring the most sought-after dishes and award-winning restaurants the Los Angeles and Pasadena communities have to offer. The selection will satisfy any craving, from classic Italian dishes and authentic Mexican, to Korean BBQ and gluten-free and vegan options celebrating Los Angeles' melting pot of a food scene. With an extensive line-up of craft beers by Beer Belly and an incredible raw and natural wine list.
RESTAURANTS:
Freedman's
Fritzi Coop
Jon & Vinny's
Donna Jean
STRFSH
Sage Plant Based Bistro
The Ponte
Cassell's Hamburgers
Bourbon Steak
Hanjip Korean BBQ
Hatchet Hall
Top Round
La Esquina
The Spare Room
House of Machines
Block Party
XO on Beverly
Playa Playhouse
Ms Chi
Kogi
Pass Prices
Single day GA: $149 + fees
Weekend GA: $249 + fees
Single day VIP: $349 + fees
Weekend VIP: $449 + fees
Weekend Clubhouse VIP: $999 + fees
Weekend Preferred parking: $65
Free day parking will be available at the festival, plus easy access from surrounding areas by Metro Gold Line, or rideshare/taxi to a pick-up and drop-off lot. Festival venue is accessible to pedestrians, and a Bike Valet will be offered. Kidspace Children's Museum will again be onsite with a tent of kid friendly activities. Children 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Arroyo Seco Weekend is truly Pasadena taking its name from The Arroyo Seco stream, meaning "dry Stream" in Spanish, that passes through Brookside Golf Course and Pasadena from the San Gabriel Mountains.
New for 2018, CID Entertainment will provide Hotel Packages that bundle event admission with hotel accommodations, merchandise, and shuttle transportation. For details visit here.
