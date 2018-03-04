Woodcreek High School Swim Invitational March 9- 10
1,000+ Swimmers to Compete at Newly Renovated Roseville Aquatics Complex
Roseville, CA - The 18th Annual Woodcreek High School Swim Invitational is splashing into the newly renovated Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) on March 9-10. Woodcreek Aquatics Club and Placer Valley Tourism are thrilled to welcome more than 1,000 student athletes from throughout Northern and Central California to this exciting event.
"This will be the first major event at the RAC since the completion of the new pool deck and the replastering of the competition pool," commented TJ Kay, Woodcreek Aquatics President. "The new scoreboard should also be installed and running by the meet and with 26 teams coming it will be a great, big kick-off to our high school swim season."
The meet will include two courses and have 16 lanes running during the competition. Warm ups begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 9 and the meet begins at 1 p.m. that day. On Saturday, March 10 warm ups will start at 8:30 a.m. with a meet start time of 10 a.m. Admission for spectators is $3, a two-day program will be available to purchase for $4 and the snack bar will be open each day.
"This isn't our fastest meet but it is the most fun with so many teams competing and an award for the team that displays the best school spirit," added Kay. :"The fastest meet will be when many of these swimmers return to the RAC for the Norcal High School Swimming Championships on April 6-7."
Mark your calendars for both of these exciting events and see these high school athletes dive into the competition! The RAC is located at 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. in Roseville.
