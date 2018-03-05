Petaluma Music Festival 2018 Lineup Announced

Petaluma, CA- Keeping Music in the Schools, the 11th Annual Petaluma Music Festival announces their 2018 lineup set for Saturday, August 4th at the Sonoma-Marin Fair Grounds.

Unlike mega festivals, the Petaluma Music Festival delivers a warm hometown vibe, much like a gathering of a few thousand of your closest friends. It's a festival offering a day's long experience of free-spirited fun, fantastic music and a few merry pranks. (Read our full 2017 PMF review)

Petaluma Music Festival Lineup

Railroad Earth

The Brothers Comatose

Melvin Seals & JGB

Royal Jelly Jive

Ron Artis II & The Truth

The Sam Chase & The Untraditional

Danny Click & The Hell Yeahs

Rainbow Girls

The Coffis Brothers & The Mountain Men

Afrofunk Experience

La Gente

Black Sheep Brass Band

Mike Saliani Band

Plus more to be announced

ON SALE NOW!

Best Price General Admission: $45

Best Price VIP Tickets: $99

When they are gone, the price will go up

The VIP ticket scores you a reserved seat in the shade under our big tent with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, wine tasting, and beer tasting.

As always, the Petaluma Music Festival is a very family friendly affair. Kids 12 under get in for free, and we have fantastic Kids Area to keep them having fun when they need a break from the music

Teens 13-18 can get a ticket for $20 (sold only at the gate)

To purchase tickets: CLICK HERE