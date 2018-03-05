Petaluma Music Festival 2018 Lineup Announced
Petaluma, CA- Keeping Music in the Schools, the 11th Annual Petaluma Music Festival announces their 2018 lineup set for Saturday, August 4th at the Sonoma-Marin Fair Grounds.
Unlike mega festivals, the Petaluma Music Festival delivers a warm hometown vibe, much like a gathering of a few thousand of your closest friends. It's a festival offering a day's long experience of free-spirited fun, fantastic music and a few merry pranks. (Read our full 2017 PMF review)
Petaluma Music Festival Lineup
- Railroad Earth
- The Brothers Comatose
- Melvin Seals & JGB
- Royal Jelly Jive
- Ron Artis II & The Truth
- The Sam Chase & The Untraditional
- Danny Click & The Hell Yeahs
- Rainbow Girls
- The Coffis Brothers & The Mountain Men
- Afrofunk Experience
- La Gente
- Black Sheep Brass Band
- Mike Saliani Band
- Plus more to be announced
ON SALE NOW!
Best Price General Admission: $45
Best Price VIP Tickets: $99
When they are gone, the price will go up
The VIP ticket scores you a reserved seat in the shade under our big tent with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, wine tasting, and beer tasting.
As always, the Petaluma Music Festival is a very family friendly affair. Kids 12 under get in for free, and we have fantastic Kids Area to keep them having fun when they need a break from the music
Teens 13-18 can get a ticket for $20 (sold only at the gate)
To purchase tickets: CLICK HERE
