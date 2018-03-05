Roseville West Little League Gets a Friendly Boost
Roseville West Little League to receive new equipment, monetary contribution and instructional clinics
Roseville, CA - John L. Sullivan Chevrolet is partnering with the Roseville West Little League in Roseville by joining forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball program to provide new equipment and invitations to FREE instructional clinics.
"Playing the game of baseball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. John L. Sullivan Chevrolet and Chevrolet Youth Baseball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Roseville." said Jimmy Ott, Sales Manager for John L. Sullivan Chevrolet. "Chevrolet believes that in play, there are possibilities and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball instills in its players."
2018 marks Chevrolet's Youth Baseball program's 13th year, and since its introduction has helped aid local teams, benefiting more than 12.4 million young people in communities where Chevrolet's customers live, work and play. In 2017, more than 1,500 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.
John L. Sullivan Chevrolet will present an equipment kit that includes useful items such as batpacks, scorebooks, industrial-strength batting tees, ball buckets and T-shirts. The sponsorship also includes youth clinics featuring current and former MLB/MiLB players and coaches, or instructors from Ripken Baseball.
In addition, John L. Sullivan Chevrolet will present a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to Roseville West Little League.
In addition to its commitment to youth baseball, Chevrolet also is the Official Vehicle of Major League Baseball(tm).
"Chevrolet vehicles are designed and built for families, safety and fun, so we encourage young people and their parents to make a Chevrolet the official vehicle of their household," said Ott.
For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball, please visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.
