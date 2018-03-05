School Shootings Spark Safety Forum in Roseville
Placer County to host school safety forum March 8 in wake of Florida shooting
Roseville, CA- Following the tragic recent school shooting in Florida, Placer County leaders will convene a school safety forum March 8 in Roseville to discuss how everyone can work together to help prevent an attack in our community.
Parents, teachers, students and all other community members are invited to join the conversation. Planned topics include how to recognize the warning signs of a potential attacker, actions that have already been taken to improve school safety and what resources are available to address mental health or public safety concerns.
Representatives from local school and law enforcement agencies will open the forum with a series of brief presentations and will then respond to comments and questions from community members.
What: Placer County School Safety Forum
When: Thursday, March 8; 7 p.m.
Where: @The Grounds, Jones Hall (800 All America City Blvd.), Roseville
Who: Hosted by Placer County District 1 Supervisor Jack Duran, the forum will also include leaders from Roseville Joint Union High School District, Placer County Office of Education, Roseville Police Department, Placer County Sheriff's Office and Placer County Health and Human Services.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesSchool Shootings Spark Safety Forum in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Following the tragic recent school shooting in Florida, Placer County leaders will convene a school safety forum March 8 in Roseville to discuss how
Roseville West Little League Gets a Friendly Boost Roseville, CA - John L. Sullivan Chevrolet is partnering with the Roseville West Little League in Roseville by joining forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball
Roseville Readies for Expensive Spring Travel at the PumpRoseville, CA- Motorists in Roseville and South Placer continue to watch as rising gas prices show no signs of slowing down
Petaluma Music Festival 2018 Lineup AnnouncedPetaluma, CA- Keeping Music in the Schools, the 11th Annual Petaluma Music Festival announces their 2018 lineup set for Saturday, August 4th
Woodcreek High School Swim Invitational March 9- 10Roseville, CA - The 18th Annual Woodcreek High School Swim Invitational is splashing into the newly renovated Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) on March 9-10.
2018 Beetle Dune powered with new peppy turbo engineRoseville, CA,- Although certainly not the vehicle of choice for everyone, there's no denying that the Volkswagen Beetle Dune possesses both style and personality.
Arroyo Seco Weekend announces 2018 LineupPasadena, CA - Following a hugely successful, sold out inaugural year in 2017, Goldenvoice has unveiled its lineup for this summer's Arroyo Seco Weekend
Visiting Carmel on a BudgetCarmel-by-the-Sea, CA,- If there's a more romantically spectacular place in California than Carmel, we're hard pressed to find it. Carmel-by-the-Sea, a small oceanfront community has a
Robert Plant Plays to Enthusiastic Crowd at Fox Theater in OaklandOakland, CA,- A much energized and enthusiastic crowd welcomed Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters to the Fox Theater in Oakland this past Wednesday
Roseville Gas Prices Continue Upward TrajectoryRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices continue their trajectory upwards with low price leaders Costco, Arco and Sam's Club currently reporting
Investigation Leads to Stolen Vehicles and NarcoticsSACRAMENTO, Calif. - On February 21, 2018, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Valley Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU), assisted by the Sacramento County Auto Theft Suppression Task
Stagecoach Festival 2018 UpdatesLOS ANGELES, CA - New to this year, Stagecoach introduces The Bazaar featuring Nikki Lane's Stage Stop Marketplace which will be open all weekend long, April 27 through April 29
NEWS: In Case You Missed It