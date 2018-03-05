School Shootings Spark Safety Forum in Roseville

Placer County to host school safety forum March 8 in wake of Florida shooting

Roseville, CA- Following the tragic recent school shooting in Florida, Placer County leaders will convene a school safety forum March 8 in Roseville to discuss how everyone can work together to help prevent an attack in our community.

Parents, teachers, students and all other community members are invited to join the conversation. Planned topics include how to recognize the warning signs of a potential attacker, actions that have already been taken to improve school safety and what resources are available to address mental health or public safety concerns.

Representatives from local school and law enforcement agencies will open the forum with a series of brief presentations and will then respond to comments and questions from community members.

What: Placer County School Safety Forum

When: Thursday, March 8; 7 p.m.

Where: @The Grounds, Jones Hall (800 All America City Blvd.), Roseville

Who: Hosted by Placer County District 1 Supervisor Jack Duran, the forum will also include leaders from Roseville Joint Union High School District, Placer County Office of Education, Roseville Police Department, Placer County Sheriff's Office and Placer County Health and Human Services.