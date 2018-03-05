Former Roseville Student Arrested with AR-15 Style Weapon Following Threats

Roseville, CA- Police arrested a former Roseville student with an AR-15 style weapon following social media threats aimed at an Adelante High School student. The following was issued via email by Brad Basham Executive Director, Personnel Services at Roseville Joint Union High School District

Dear RJUHSD Parents & Guardians,



This afternoon at approximately 12:15 p.m. Roseville Police Department was given information that a 19 year old former Roseville Joint Union High School District student had made threats via social media that were directed at an Adelante High School student. Simultaneously, the administration at Oakmont High School received similar information and contacted the Roseville Police Department.



The schools involved were immediately notified and school personnel remained in constant communication with law enforcement. Roseville PD sent officers to both Adelante and Oakmont High School to conduct the investigation. Adelante High School students had already been released per their normal schedule.



Additional information was provided that led Roseville Police Department to the suspect at the Chipotle on Douglas Blvd. The suspect was arrested at 1:15 p.m. without incident. An AR-15 style weapon was found in the suspect's vehicle. The Roseville Police Department will continue to investigate to ensure that there are no other threats related to this incident. There are no other suspects and no direct threats were made to the schools.



The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. We ask you to reinforce with your child the importance of saying something if they see or hear anything suspicious or threatening.



We would like to thank the Roseville Police Department for their quick and decisive response this afternoon. We would also like to recognize the student who appropriately reported the threats to school authorities.



Brad Basham

Executive Director, Personnel Services

Roseville Joint Union High School District