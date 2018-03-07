Semi-Annual Book Sale at Folsom Library
Friends of the Folsom Library Semi-Annual Book Sale
Friday, March 9 to Sunday, March 11
Folsom, CA- The semi-annual Friends of the Folsom Library Book Sale is at the Folsom Public Library, 411 Stafford Street, Folsom.
Shop thousands of gently used books, presorted by genres such as romance, history, biography, children's, science-fiction, western, cookbooks and much more, most priced .50 to $2 (some items priced higher).
For best selection come Friday 3/9, 4 - 7 PM, $5 admission (free to FOFL members and military with ID). Saturday 3/10 and Sunday 3/11, 9 - 4 free admission. Sunday bring a grocery bag and fill it for $5.
