Local Expert Fishing Advice at Free Event

Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast

The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on March 16th.

This free event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $15 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed at 9:00 am with guest speaker, Craig Newton, expert fisherman and owner of Will Fish Tackle in Auburn. Breakfast attendees are encouraged to arrive early for free coffee and to 'talk-fishing' with Fishing Club members.

Craig is an accomplished civil engineer and expert fisherman with a life-long reservoir of fishing knowledge with advice on multiple fish species. Craig has wide field of experience including expertise in ocean fishing for rock fish, springer river salmon, to his favorite... drift boat fishing for steelhead. He has pursued fishing from Oregon to Baja. What is unique about his presentation is that not only will he explain the latest effective techniques for pursuing this season's abundant trout fishing opportunities, but also the newest tackle on the market and how to use it.

Spring trout fishing is already in full swing despite the weather, with many northern California waters releasing winter-fed pen-raised trout. This trout season will be exceptional offering many chances to land a wall-hanger fish. Trout anglers that plan on participating in the various spring derbies and tournaments are encouraged to attend this special presentation. What breakfast attendees will discover is that not alone is guest speaker Craig Newton an expert angler, he is a 'fishing-everything local resource, since he owns his own tackle store. Craig and his wife Kim purchased the only Auburn dedicated fishing store, Will Fish Tackle, in April of 2017. Unlike big-box or chain retail tackle stores, Will Fish offers one-on-one advice and often first-hand experience on catching specific fish species. In addition, Craig also is in regular contact with several and can recommend fishing guides.

The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters. For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, 530-887-0479, or visit the club's web site at www.roostertailsfishingclub.org.