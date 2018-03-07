Local Expert Fishing Advice at Free Event
Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast
The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on March 16th.
This free event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $15 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed at 9:00 am with guest speaker, Craig Newton, expert fisherman and owner of Will Fish Tackle in Auburn. Breakfast attendees are encouraged to arrive early for free coffee and to 'talk-fishing' with Fishing Club members.
Craig is an accomplished civil engineer and expert fisherman with a life-long reservoir of fishing knowledge with advice on multiple fish species. Craig has wide field of experience including expertise in ocean fishing for rock fish, springer river salmon, to his favorite... drift boat fishing for steelhead. He has pursued fishing from Oregon to Baja. What is unique about his presentation is that not only will he explain the latest effective techniques for pursuing this season's abundant trout fishing opportunities, but also the newest tackle on the market and how to use it.
Spring trout fishing is already in full swing despite the weather, with many northern California waters releasing winter-fed pen-raised trout. This trout season will be exceptional offering many chances to land a wall-hanger fish. Trout anglers that plan on participating in the various spring derbies and tournaments are encouraged to attend this special presentation. What breakfast attendees will discover is that not alone is guest speaker Craig Newton an expert angler, he is a 'fishing-everything local resource, since he owns his own tackle store. Craig and his wife Kim purchased the only Auburn dedicated fishing store, Will Fish Tackle, in April of 2017. Unlike big-box or chain retail tackle stores, Will Fish offers one-on-one advice and often first-hand experience on catching specific fish species. In addition, Craig also is in regular contact with several and can recommend fishing guides.
The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters. For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, 530-887-0479, or visit the club's web site at www.roostertailsfishingclub.org.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesBogle Vineyards to Host Swish and Swirl Benefit for CharitiesClarksburg, CA - Bogle Vineyards will host the first-ever Swish and Swirl wine-pairing dinner featuring Sacramento Kings legend Doug Christie on May 5 to raise funds for six charities
WJU Warriors Baseball ranked No. 7 in the NationROCKLIN, Calif. - After the best start in program history and crushing the season-most wins just a couple weeks in, the Warriors have received national recognition in the first NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll
Outlook for First Time Home BuyersSacramento area Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about the shortage of existing homes on the market and he impact on first time buyers.
Placer County to Develop Affordable Housing StrategyAuburn, CA,- Recently, the Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $186,860 contract agreement with BAE Urban Economics Inc
Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling at Del OroRocklin, CA - March 1, 2018 -On Saturday, March 10 the Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling Tournament (Nor Cal TOC) will celebrate their 50 year anniversary
Local Expert Fishing Advice at Free EventThe Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on March 16th
Semi-Annual Book Sale at Folsom Library Folsom, CA- The semi-annual Friends of the Folsom Library Book Sale is at the Folsom Public Library, 411 Stafford Street, Folsom.
Former Roseville Student Arrested with AR-15 Style Weapon Following ThreatsRoseville, CA- Police arrested a former Roseville student with an AR-15 style weapon following social media threats aimed at an Adelante High School student
School Shootings Spark Safety Forum in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Following the tragic recent school shooting in Florida, Placer County leaders will convene a school safety forum March 8 in Roseville to discuss how
Roseville West Little League Gets a Friendly Boost Roseville, CA - John L. Sullivan Chevrolet is partnering with the Roseville West Little League in Roseville by joining forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball
Roseville Readies for Expensive Spring Travel at the PumpRoseville, CA- Motorists in Roseville and South Placer continue to watch as rising gas prices show no signs of slowing down
Petaluma Music Festival 2018 Lineup AnnouncedPetaluma, CA- Keeping Music in the Schools, the 11th Annual Petaluma Music Festival announces their 2018 lineup set for Saturday, August 4th
NEWS: In Case You Missed It