Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling at Del Oro

Top Middle School Wrestlers at Del Oro High School March 10

Rocklin, CA - March 1, 2018 -On Saturday, March 10 the Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling Tournament (Nor Cal TOC) will celebrate their 50 year anniversary and Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to partner with Georgetown Wrestling Club again to help host this amazing event.

The Nor Cal TOC showcases the best middle school wrestlers in the state from 6th through 8th grade, all who had to qualify in order to compete. The tournament will take place at Del Oro High School where they will utilize both gymnasiums for the nearly 550 young athletes that will be competing this year.

Reaching this incredible milestone would not have been possible without the outstanding leadership from long-time Tournament Director Rod Hedlund. "It's exciting to celebrate the 50th Annual TOC, when I became the tournament director in 1973 I never envisioned that this would take place on my watch," commented Hedlund. "It has been an amazing journey to say the least; the tournament has gone through many changes and the evolution has been so much fun to be a part of over the years."

Hedlund explained that he always strives to make each year better by focusing on both the parents and the wrestlers. "I think we've been able to do just that because I've had such great help and support from a group of colleagues and friends who have been with me for, in most cases, more than 30 years," added Hedlund. "We take a lot of pride in being considered by most in the California wrestling community as the most prestigious youth tournament in Northern California."

All you wrestling fans come celebrate and see these top youth wrestlers leave it all on the mats in hopes of being crowned champion of the Nor Cal TOC! Del Oro High School is located at 3301 Taylor Rd. in Loomis and the doors open at 7:30 a.m. Admission prices are $7 for adults, ages 12 to 19 and seniors over 60 are $3, children under 12 are free.