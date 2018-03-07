Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling at Del Oro
Top Middle School Wrestlers at Del Oro High School March 10
Rocklin, CA - March 1, 2018 -On Saturday, March 10 the Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling Tournament (Nor Cal TOC) will celebrate their 50 year anniversary and Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to partner with Georgetown Wrestling Club again to help host this amazing event.
The Nor Cal TOC showcases the best middle school wrestlers in the state from 6th through 8th grade, all who had to qualify in order to compete. The tournament will take place at Del Oro High School where they will utilize both gymnasiums for the nearly 550 young athletes that will be competing this year.
Reaching this incredible milestone would not have been possible without the outstanding leadership from long-time Tournament Director Rod Hedlund. "It's exciting to celebrate the 50th Annual TOC, when I became the tournament director in 1973 I never envisioned that this would take place on my watch," commented Hedlund. "It has been an amazing journey to say the least; the tournament has gone through many changes and the evolution has been so much fun to be a part of over the years."
Hedlund explained that he always strives to make each year better by focusing on both the parents and the wrestlers. "I think we've been able to do just that because I've had such great help and support from a group of colleagues and friends who have been with me for, in most cases, more than 30 years," added Hedlund. "We take a lot of pride in being considered by most in the California wrestling community as the most prestigious youth tournament in Northern California."
All you wrestling fans come celebrate and see these top youth wrestlers leave it all on the mats in hopes of being crowned champion of the Nor Cal TOC! Del Oro High School is located at 3301 Taylor Rd. in Loomis and the doors open at 7:30 a.m. Admission prices are $7 for adults, ages 12 to 19 and seniors over 60 are $3, children under 12 are free.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesBogle Vineyards to Host Swish and Swirl Benefit for CharitiesClarksburg, CA - Bogle Vineyards will host the first-ever Swish and Swirl wine-pairing dinner featuring Sacramento Kings legend Doug Christie on May 5 to raise funds for six charities
WJU Warriors Baseball ranked No. 7 in the NationROCKLIN, Calif. - After the best start in program history and crushing the season-most wins just a couple weeks in, the Warriors have received national recognition in the first NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll
Outlook for First Time Home BuyersSacramento area Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about the shortage of existing homes on the market and he impact on first time buyers.
Placer County to Develop Affordable Housing StrategyAuburn, CA,- Recently, the Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $186,860 contract agreement with BAE Urban Economics Inc
Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling at Del OroRocklin, CA - March 1, 2018 -On Saturday, March 10 the Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling Tournament (Nor Cal TOC) will celebrate their 50 year anniversary
Local Expert Fishing Advice at Free EventThe Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on March 16th
Semi-Annual Book Sale at Folsom Library Folsom, CA- The semi-annual Friends of the Folsom Library Book Sale is at the Folsom Public Library, 411 Stafford Street, Folsom.
Former Roseville Student Arrested with AR-15 Style Weapon Following ThreatsRoseville, CA- Police arrested a former Roseville student with an AR-15 style weapon following social media threats aimed at an Adelante High School student
School Shootings Spark Safety Forum in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Following the tragic recent school shooting in Florida, Placer County leaders will convene a school safety forum March 8 in Roseville to discuss how
Roseville West Little League Gets a Friendly Boost Roseville, CA - John L. Sullivan Chevrolet is partnering with the Roseville West Little League in Roseville by joining forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball
Roseville Readies for Expensive Spring Travel at the PumpRoseville, CA- Motorists in Roseville and South Placer continue to watch as rising gas prices show no signs of slowing down
Petaluma Music Festival 2018 Lineup AnnouncedPetaluma, CA- Keeping Music in the Schools, the 11th Annual Petaluma Music Festival announces their 2018 lineup set for Saturday, August 4th
NEWS: In Case You Missed It