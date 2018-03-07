Outlook for First Time Home Buyers
Local Real Estate Watch: First Time Home Buyers
Roseville, CA, - The shortage of houses on the market and the increasing prices are not good for first time home buyers. In January of this year, the share of first time home buyers dropped to less than 30 percent of all existing home sales. This is down from 33 percent for the same month last year.
First time home buyers typically have a smaller budget and they are looking for homes in the lower price a range which is where the lack of listings is the harshest. Demand is not the issue, there are plenty of first time buyers, but they can't find a home on the market which fits their needs and, if they do, the competition from other buyers is high. This past weekend we wrote an offer for a first time buyer on a cute cottage in Elk Grove. Our client is financially stronger than many first time buyers and was able to offer the sellers $10,000 more than their asking price. The sellers had six offers and ours did not even get a counter. If the shortage continues, this is not going to be a good spring market.
In January, homes selling for $250,000 or less fell 15.5 percent from a year ago while the biggest gain was in homes selling for more than $500,000 which increased by 25 percent. Existing home prices were up in every major region. The West had the most expensive homes at a median of $362,600 in January, an 8.8 percent increase from over a year ago. The Northeast's median prices reached $269,100 in January, up 6.8 percent annually. The South's median home price of $208,200 is up 4.3 percent from a year ago, while the Midwest's $188,000 median price is up by 8.7 percent.
You don't have to consult an expert to see it is clear many of our housing markets are becoming less affordable and we need to see supply move closer to demand to reduce the upward pressure on home prices.
If you have any questions about buying or selling a home in the Sacramento area, please feel free to call me at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville (916-899-6571) or send me an email to juliej@jalone.com.
About Realtor Julie Jalone
Julie Jalone, wife and mother living in Rocklin, is an experienced professional Realtor ® serving
the Greater Sacramento area including Placer, El Dorado, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Julie may be reached online at www.jalone.com or by calling (916) 276-6883
Check out her daily web blog: Keep it Real in Sacramento
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesBogle Vineyards to Host Swish and Swirl Benefit for CharitiesClarksburg, CA - Bogle Vineyards will host the first-ever Swish and Swirl wine-pairing dinner featuring Sacramento Kings legend Doug Christie on May 5 to raise funds for six charities
WJU Warriors Baseball ranked No. 7 in the NationROCKLIN, Calif. - After the best start in program history and crushing the season-most wins just a couple weeks in, the Warriors have received national recognition in the first NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll
Outlook for First Time Home BuyersSacramento area Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about the shortage of existing homes on the market and he impact on first time buyers.
Placer County to Develop Affordable Housing StrategyAuburn, CA,- Recently, the Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $186,860 contract agreement with BAE Urban Economics Inc
Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling at Del OroRocklin, CA - March 1, 2018 -On Saturday, March 10 the Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling Tournament (Nor Cal TOC) will celebrate their 50 year anniversary
Local Expert Fishing Advice at Free EventThe Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on March 16th
Semi-Annual Book Sale at Folsom Library Folsom, CA- The semi-annual Friends of the Folsom Library Book Sale is at the Folsom Public Library, 411 Stafford Street, Folsom.
Former Roseville Student Arrested with AR-15 Style Weapon Following ThreatsRoseville, CA- Police arrested a former Roseville student with an AR-15 style weapon following social media threats aimed at an Adelante High School student
School Shootings Spark Safety Forum in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Following the tragic recent school shooting in Florida, Placer County leaders will convene a school safety forum March 8 in Roseville to discuss how
Roseville West Little League Gets a Friendly Boost Roseville, CA - John L. Sullivan Chevrolet is partnering with the Roseville West Little League in Roseville by joining forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball
Roseville Readies for Expensive Spring Travel at the PumpRoseville, CA- Motorists in Roseville and South Placer continue to watch as rising gas prices show no signs of slowing down
Petaluma Music Festival 2018 Lineup AnnouncedPetaluma, CA- Keeping Music in the Schools, the 11th Annual Petaluma Music Festival announces their 2018 lineup set for Saturday, August 4th
NEWS: In Case You Missed It