WJU Warriors Baseball ranked No. 7 in the Nation

Jessup Baseball Earns Highest Ranking in School History in NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll

ROCKLIN, Calif. - After the best start in program history and crushing the season-most wins just a couple weeks in, the Warriors have received national recognition in the first NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll ranked No. 7 in the country, the best ranking in school history.

Head coach in his first season with Jessup, Jake McKinley is grateful for his team's dedication and drive, "I'm proud of the players for all of their efforts since day one. They've worked really hard, they deserve a lot of credit, but I know they are still hungry to get better each and every day."

After sweeping Menlo College in conference matchups this past week, the Warriors are 22-5 overall and 13-2 in GSAC play, two games ahead in the conference standings, garnering national recognition for their offensive threat against all competitors. Facing the Oaks the Warriors had a 7 home run weekend, six in a single game to continue to lead the nation with 43, while also leading in home runs per game average (1.593).

But that's not the only thing the Warriors hold the top slot in the nation for, they also lead the NAIA in total hits (307), total runs scored (241), total runs batted in (230) and total doubles (71). They are also ranked in the top 10 for total at bats (904), total hits per game (11.370), slugging percentage (.567) and doubles per game (2.63).

From the mound, the Warriors hold the number one spot for total innings pitched (224) and total batters struck out (227), with Ashkhon Kuhaulua number one in the NAIA for most strikeouts with 60, while Tyler Fujimoto is number one in wins now 6-0 with a pair of victories over the Oaks.

"I've been really impressed with the positive steps we've taken as a pitching staff," McKinley stated. "Several different guys have stepped up in different roles and gotten big outs for us."

The Warriors will travel to face Top-25 competitor and conference foe (24) Vanguard University this weekend with games on Friday and Saturday. The Lions in the second slot of the conference standings, just two games behind Jessup.

"I'm happy for the university for getting national recognition. We have a great administration and this is a reflection of a collective effort," McKinley continued with, "We have a really competitive group and I trust that they will still approach everything with a relentless attitude."

NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Poll