WJU Warriors Baseball ranked No. 7 in the Nation
Jessup Baseball Earns Highest Ranking in School History in NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll
ROCKLIN, Calif. - After the best start in program history and crushing the season-most wins just a couple weeks in, the Warriors have received national recognition in the first NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll ranked No. 7 in the country, the best ranking in school history.
Head coach in his first season with Jessup, Jake McKinley is grateful for his team's dedication and drive, "I'm proud of the players for all of their efforts since day one. They've worked really hard, they deserve a lot of credit, but I know they are still hungry to get better each and every day."
After sweeping Menlo College in conference matchups this past week, the Warriors are 22-5 overall and 13-2 in GSAC play, two games ahead in the conference standings, garnering national recognition for their offensive threat against all competitors. Facing the Oaks the Warriors had a 7 home run weekend, six in a single game to continue to lead the nation with 43, while also leading in home runs per game average (1.593).
But that's not the only thing the Warriors hold the top slot in the nation for, they also lead the NAIA in total hits (307), total runs scored (241), total runs batted in (230) and total doubles (71). They are also ranked in the top 10 for total at bats (904), total hits per game (11.370), slugging percentage (.567) and doubles per game (2.63).
From the mound, the Warriors hold the number one spot for total innings pitched (224) and total batters struck out (227), with Ashkhon Kuhaulua number one in the NAIA for most strikeouts with 60, while Tyler Fujimoto is number one in wins now 6-0 with a pair of victories over the Oaks.
"I've been really impressed with the positive steps we've taken as a pitching staff," McKinley stated. "Several different guys have stepped up in different roles and gotten big outs for us."
The Warriors will travel to face Top-25 competitor and conference foe (24) Vanguard University this weekend with games on Friday and Saturday. The Lions in the second slot of the conference standings, just two games behind Jessup.
"I'm happy for the university for getting national recognition. We have a great administration and this is a reflection of a collective effort," McKinley continued with, "We have a really competitive group and I trust that they will still approach everything with a relentless attitude."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesBogle Vineyards to Host Swish and Swirl Benefit for CharitiesClarksburg, CA - Bogle Vineyards will host the first-ever Swish and Swirl wine-pairing dinner featuring Sacramento Kings legend Doug Christie on May 5 to raise funds for six charities
WJU Warriors Baseball ranked No. 7 in the NationROCKLIN, Calif. - After the best start in program history and crushing the season-most wins just a couple weeks in, the Warriors have received national recognition in the first NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll
Outlook for First Time Home BuyersSacramento area Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about the shortage of existing homes on the market and he impact on first time buyers.
Placer County to Develop Affordable Housing StrategyAuburn, CA,- Recently, the Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $186,860 contract agreement with BAE Urban Economics Inc
Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling at Del OroRocklin, CA - March 1, 2018 -On Saturday, March 10 the Northern California Tournament of Champions Wrestling Tournament (Nor Cal TOC) will celebrate their 50 year anniversary
Local Expert Fishing Advice at Free EventThe Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on March 16th
Semi-Annual Book Sale at Folsom Library Folsom, CA- The semi-annual Friends of the Folsom Library Book Sale is at the Folsom Public Library, 411 Stafford Street, Folsom.
Former Roseville Student Arrested with AR-15 Style Weapon Following ThreatsRoseville, CA- Police arrested a former Roseville student with an AR-15 style weapon following social media threats aimed at an Adelante High School student
School Shootings Spark Safety Forum in RosevilleRoseville, CA- Following the tragic recent school shooting in Florida, Placer County leaders will convene a school safety forum March 8 in Roseville to discuss how
Roseville West Little League Gets a Friendly Boost Roseville, CA - John L. Sullivan Chevrolet is partnering with the Roseville West Little League in Roseville by joining forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball
Roseville Readies for Expensive Spring Travel at the PumpRoseville, CA- Motorists in Roseville and South Placer continue to watch as rising gas prices show no signs of slowing down
Petaluma Music Festival 2018 Lineup AnnouncedPetaluma, CA- Keeping Music in the Schools, the 11th Annual Petaluma Music Festival announces their 2018 lineup set for Saturday, August 4th
NEWS: In Case You Missed It