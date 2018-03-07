Bogle Vineyards to Host Swish and Swirl Benefit for Charities
Bogle Vineyards, The Sacramento Kings & Doug Christie Team Up to Help Raise Funds For Six Regional Charities
Clarksburg, CA - Bogle Vineyards will host the first-ever Swish and Swirl wine-pairing dinner featuring Sacramento Kings legend Doug Christie on May 5 to raise funds for six charities making an impact in the greater Sacramento community.
Guests who attend will be able to enjoy high-quality wines, locally sourced food and dine with Christie and members of the Bogle family at the winery in Clarksburg.
Habitat for Humanity, Positive Coaching Alliance - Sacramento, Rotary Club of Roseville, Sacramento Food Bank, Sacramento SPCA and Shriner's Hospital for Children, will each auction off 8 tickets to the dinner. 100% of the money raised through the ticket auctions will go directly back to the charities.
"It's going to be a great night supporting some awesome charities," Doug Christie, Sacramento Kings Legend and Kings broadcaster. "There's nothing better than good wine with friends."
The Swish and Swirl wine-pairing dinner will be held on Bogle Vineyards' tasting room lawn during the evening of Saturday, May 5. In addition to meeting Christie and the Bogle family, guests will be treated to an intimate tasting guided by Bogle's award-winning winemakers while they dine in the midst of the chardonnay vines.
"These charities are doing phenomenal work in the Sacramento region and we want to be able to help ensure they can continue to make a positive impact in our communities for years to come," said Warren Bogle, President of Bogle Vineyards. "We are grateful for the opportunity to host this wonderful event at our family's winery and are looking forward to a fantastic evening."
No general admission tickets to the Swish and Swirl dinner will be sold, however, fans can bid on tickets through one of the six charities' auctions or by participating in the Swish and Swirl social media contest.
Each charity will auction off their tickets during various events and online auctions. Fans are encouraged to contact the specific charity they wish to support if they are interested in bidding on tickets.
Throughout the Sacramento Kings 2017-2018 regular season, fans can enter a chance to win tickets by posting to their social media accounts using #SwishandSwirl. The seven winners will each be allowed to bring a guest to the dinner. Details on submissions are below.
How to enter the Swish and Swirl contest:
1. Snap a photo with your favorite Bogle wine and Sacramento Kings gear.
2. Post it to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #SwishandSwirl
3. Seven winners will be chosen at the end of the Kings 2017-2018 regular season.
4. Must be 21 years of age or older to enter.
Contest Details: http://www.boglewinery.com/swishswirl/
