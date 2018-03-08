Forum to Address Placer County's High Cost of Living

Affordable Housing Forum To Address High Cost Of Living In Placer County

The County of Placer, in collaboration with Placer Community Foundation (PCF), will be hosting an affordable housing forum Tuesday, March 20th from 4:00 to 6:00pm at the Placer County CDRA Building at 3091 County Center Drive in Auburn. Community members are invited to attend and engage in a discussion around what tools are available to help address this issue locally.

With high median home prices and extremely low vacancy rates in the rental market, 54% of households in Placer County can't afford a home in our community. This housing workshop will focus on small-scale, high-quality infill residential projects that fall on the spectrum between low-density, single-family neighborhoods and large, high-density apartment complexes. Examples will include bungalow courts, duplexes, live/work units and other attainable housing types for low to middle-income-earning households in the community. Very few of these types of houses have been built in recent years due in part to regulatory constraints, automobile-dependent development trends and incentives for single-family home ownership.

"We are pleased to see the county engage a consultant to help them develop strategies to increase the supply of affordable housing" said Placer Community Foundation CEO, Veronica Blake. "Property owners, real estate professionals, builders and developers are encouraged to attend and give feedback to the county and their consulting team to help inform their decision making" she noted.

Attendees will be invited to participate in a discussion of challenges and opportunities to develop diverse housing types within unincorporated Placer County. In attendance will be the County of Placer and their planning experts from Environmental Science Associates (ESA) and economists from BAE Urban Economics.

The event is open to all community members with suggested attendees including property owners, city and county elected officials and staff, planning commission members, municipal advisory commission members, real estate professionals, residential design professionals, builders, funding agencies, housing stakeholders, and residents who are interested in creating housing types that are the most fitting in their community. The venue is located at 3091 County Center Drive in Auburn.

To register for the event, go to http://placercf.org/event/housing-forum.