Free Mulch Mayhem Locations

Free water-conserving mulch available Saturdays May 5, 12 and 19

Roseville, CA -Free water-conserving mulch will be available to local residents during Mulch Mayhem events throughout the Sacramento region on Saturdays May 5, 12 and 19.



These free events are designed to help local residents get their yards ready for the hot days of summer. Mulch slows evaporation, moderates soil temperature and even controls weeds. As it breaks down, mulch also adds helpful nutrients to the soil.



Water managers estimate that residents can save 30 gallons of water for every 1,000 square feet just by adding two to three inches of organic mulch (e.g., leaves and wood chips) around plants and four to six inches around trees (taking care to keep mulch away from the base of trees), according to the Sacramento Tree Foundation.



Sponsored by the Regional Water Authority and local water providers, Mulch Mayhem will take place at the following locations, days and times (until supplies last):

Saturday, May 5

Carmichael Water District, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

7837 Fair Oaks Blvd. in Carmichael

Hosted by Carmichael Water District

Info: (916) 483-2452 or carmichaelwd.org



Sierra College, Overflow Lot, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Corner of Rocklin Rd. and El Don Dr. (opposite the campus) in Rocklin

Hosted by Placer County Water Agency

Info: (530) 823-4850 or pcwa.net

Saturday, May 12

Sacramento Marina, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2 Broadway (close to Miller Park) in Sacramento

Hosted by the City of Sacramento

Info: (916) 808-5605 or SacWaterWise.com



San Juan Water District, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

9935 Auburn Folsom Rd. in Granite Bay

Hosted by the San Juan Water District

Info: (916) 791-0115 or sjwd.org

Saturday, May 19

Parking lot at 9000 Foothills Blvd., 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.-NOTE THAT THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT! But come on out for great visuals and an interview

Entrance located at 9100 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville

Hosted by the City of Roseville

Info: (916) 774-5761 or roseville.ca.us/mulchmayhem



Free mulch is limited to one yard per customer (enough to fill a pickup truck), must be for personal use only (not for resale or commercial use) and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone. Customers are encouraged to bring their own shovels, containers, tarps or other items to cover the mulch and must provide their own way to haul it away.



For more information about Much Mayhem, as well as tips for using less water, visit BeWaterSmart.info.



---------------------------------------------------------------

Want More Mulch Mayhem? Volunteer with the Sacramento Tree Foundation!

The Sacramento Tree Foundation is hosting a volunteer event on Saturday, May 19 from 8:45 to 12 p.m. at Max Baer Park in South Sacramento. Participants will learn proper mulching techniques for trees while mulching trees at the park. You can learn more and sign up here.

---------------------------------------------------------------



