2018 Invest Health Breakfast Forum in Roseville

Healthcare Breakfast Forum @The Grounds

Roseville, CA- Please join us for a Healthcare Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, May 9th at the Placer County Fairgrounds. The Forum will feature a healthcare panel with Sutter and Kaiser as well as a presentation from John Moon from the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco.



* Event Date: Wednesday, May 9, 2018

* Registration/breakfast: 7:30 AM

* Program Start Time: 8:00 AM

* Program End Time: 10:00 AM

* Location: The Grounds, 800 All America City Blvd., Roseville

* Presentation Topic: Health Care Partners Improving Community Health

2018 Invest Health Breakfast Forum

$20 per person

Also...if you are a resident of Roseville Heights, Cherry Glen, Theiles Manor, or Los Cerritos neighborhoods please email emichel@healthedcoul.org to RSVP for FREE!

Invest Health

Invest Health is a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation initiative that aims to help the core neighborhoods of Roseville with several initiatives to improve the quality of life in the community. Recognizing that the majority of health happens outside of the doctor's office and that health is driven by where people live, work, play and learn.

The Invest Health Initiative seeks to improve health through cross-sector collaborations to foster and develop healthier outcomes. Roseville was one of 50 cities in the entire country to receive this highly sought after grant (in competition with hundreds of other cities) from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

This forum will conclude our 18 months of work on this grant. Invest Health has raised the importance of this focus by educating stakeholders about the need, equity issues and social determinants related to health disparities. Foundational to our work has been authentic resident engagement, linking what we hear from residents to potential solutions.

Progress to date includes:

o Over 30 stakeholder interviews

o Community focus groups: in English and Spanish

o Invest Healthcare Forum

o Elementary school outreach, education and engagement

o Upgraded street lighting in all neighborhoods

o Planned upgrades to Johnson Pool and walking trail connectivity

o Stakeholder convening to share key informant interviews and determine next steps

o Expanding partnership with program and service providers: Roseville Police, Parks and Rec; Libraries; School District; nonprofit organizations

o Focus on Community asset: Weber Park

o Resident survey and input to determine Weber Park reuse and or renovation