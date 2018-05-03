Conflict & Compromise Theme at National History Day in Rocklin
1,400+ students to compete to represent California
Rocklin, CA,- More than 1,400 county champions from 270 California schools will use "live" dramatic performances, artistic displays and vivid documentaries, to celebrate local, U.S. and world history at the 2017 National History Day - California state contest. Students will present their history-based exhibits, posters, research papers, documentaries, dramatic performances, and interactive websites to judges and vie for the opportunity to represent California at the National History Day competition.
This year's theme is "Conflict & Compromise in History."
A list of projects can be found by selecting the interview schedules at: https://www.nhdca.org/statecontest
Saturday, May 5 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
* Public Viewing of Exhibits & Posters: 12:30 - 1:30 PM & 5:30- 6:30 PM
* Documentary and Performances are open to the public between 9:00 AM - Noon & 2:00 - 5:00 PM
* Elementary Division Awards Ceremony - 2:15 PM
Sunday, May 6 - 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
* Junior & Senior Division Awards Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
* Documentary and Performance Finalists open to the public between 9:00 AM - Noon
Where: William Jessup University, 2121 University Avenue, Rocklin, CA
Background: The Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) along with county history day coordinators from throughout the state hosts National History Day - California. The statewide event is associated with National History Day, a year-long educational program that encourages elementary, middle and high school students to explore local, state, national, and world history.
In addition to teaching the relevance and importance of history for all grade levels and ages, the program helps students develop problem-solving, oral and written communication, research, analysis, critical thinking and presentation skills that are directly tied to the Common Core State Standards. Students also gain self-esteem, confidence, and a sense of responsibility for and involvement in the democratic process. Over 40,000 students participate in history day statewide.
At each competition level, student projects are evaluated by a team of community members, as well as volunteers from the history and education fields. Competition divisions include Elementary (grades 4-5), Junior (grades 6-8), and Senior (grades 9-12). Qualifiers move on to the National History Day(c) Contest taking place June 10 - 14 at the University of Maryland, College Park.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesBottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage LineupNAPA, CA, -- Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that GRAMMY award-winning
Lots of upside with 2018 Mini CountrymanRoseville, CA,- The 2018 Mini Countryman is an attractive looking, fun, zippy car.
Roseville Gas Prices Nudge HigherRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices continued to nudged slightly higher during the first week of May. With prices nearly 50 cents higher per gallon
Folsom City Works Day set for May 16Folsom, CA - Hop into the cab of a Folsom garbage truck, climb aboard a fire engine, make it rain on a stormwater table, and other fun interactive activities at City Works Day
Deadpool 2 coming to IMAXSacramento, Calif.-- After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender
Can we improve treatments for ADHD Lecture at MIND Institute SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute will host James McCracken on Wednesday, May 16 as part of the ongoing Distinguished Lecturer Series
Landlocked Salmon Seminar in Auburn May 18Auburn, CA,- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on May 18th
WJU Warriors Clinch GSAC ChampionshipCOSTA MESA, Calif. - The Warriors have accomplished what eight GSAC teams set out to do way back in January. They have walked off the field with their heads high and their GSAC
Florence + the Machine High as Hope Debuts New SingleHigh As Hope, the hugely anticipated new album from Florence + the Machine, is set for release June 29 on Republic Records. The first official single, "Hunger," premiere,
Midtown Farmers Market Heats Up in MaySACRAMENTO, CALIF. - With summer just around the corner, the Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce exciting special activities happening in May at the popular
Big Day of Giving: Placer Land Trust Tops Leaderboard Sacramento, CA- Big Day of Giving has ended and nonprofits in the Sacramento region are celebrating another phenomenal day of generosity in our community
Tour de Lincoln set for May 12, 2018Lincoln, CA,- The 17th annual Tour de Lincoln will be held on Saturday, May 12th, 2018.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It