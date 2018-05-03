Conflict & Compromise Theme at National History Day in Rocklin

1,400+ students to compete to represent California

Rocklin, CA,- More than 1,400 county champions from 270 California schools will use "live" dramatic performances, artistic displays and vivid documentaries, to celebrate local, U.S. and world history at the 2017 National History Day - California state contest. Students will present their history-based exhibits, posters, research papers, documentaries, dramatic performances, and interactive websites to judges and vie for the opportunity to represent California at the National History Day competition.

This year's theme is "Conflict & Compromise in History."

A list of projects can be found by selecting the interview schedules at: https://www.nhdca.org/statecontest

Saturday, May 5 - 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

* Public Viewing of Exhibits & Posters: 12:30 - 1:30 PM & 5:30- 6:30 PM

* Documentary and Performances are open to the public between 9:00 AM - Noon & 2:00 - 5:00 PM

* Elementary Division Awards Ceremony - 2:15 PM

Sunday, May 6 - 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

* Junior & Senior Division Awards Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

* Documentary and Performance Finalists open to the public between 9:00 AM - Noon



Where: William Jessup University, 2121 University Avenue, Rocklin, CA



Background: The Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) along with county history day coordinators from throughout the state hosts National History Day - California. The statewide event is associated with National History Day, a year-long educational program that encourages elementary, middle and high school students to explore local, state, national, and world history.



In addition to teaching the relevance and importance of history for all grade levels and ages, the program helps students develop problem-solving, oral and written communication, research, analysis, critical thinking and presentation skills that are directly tied to the Common Core State Standards. Students also gain self-esteem, confidence, and a sense of responsibility for and involvement in the democratic process. Over 40,000 students participate in history day statewide.



At each competition level, student projects are evaluated by a team of community members, as well as volunteers from the history and education fields. Competition divisions include Elementary (grades 4-5), Junior (grades 6-8), and Senior (grades 9-12). Qualifiers move on to the National History Day(c) Contest taking place June 10 - 14 at the University of Maryland, College Park.