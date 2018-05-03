Participants sought for Patient Family Advisory Council
Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital seeks participants for Patient Family Advisory Council
Auburn, Calif. - Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital is committed to providing a consistent, high quality patient experience and is looking for additional community members to gain insight and feedback about the experiences of our patients and their families at the hospital.
"We are working to make the voice of the patient and family evident in everything we do," said Robert Mori, director of patient and family engagement at Sutter Health. "At Sutter Health, we value our patients' voices and understand they can help us to improve and promote patient-centered care."
Advisors with the Patient Family Advisory Council will collaborate with leadership, care teams, and clinical teams at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital to help improve the patient experience for future patients. They will share their experiences and perspectives, providing the hospital with an insider's view about the patient experience and ensuring that hospital staff continuously improve the care they provide for patients and families.
Ideal candidates have experienced care as a patient or a family member at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital within the last five years and are looking for an opportunity to give back to the community in a unique way. Advisors are asked to volunteer four hours per month to various projects related to being a member of the Patient Family Advisory Council. This includes participating in meetings, attending process improvement activities throughout the hospital or attending department meetings.
"The feedback a patient can provide us about their experience, or a loved one's experience, in the hospital is invaluable and a key factor in how we will improve as an overall healthcare system," said Kim Meyers, chief nurse executive at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. "The Patient Advisory Council is an ideal avenue to incorporate the patient and family in the culture of our hospitals and care centers and help us continue to improve."
Getting Involved
The main criteria we are looking for are:
* Have experience as healthcare consumers (this includes being a caregiver).
* Are interested in playing an integral part in the process of continuous improvement.
* Are open minded and able to work in a collaborative environment
* Have time to attend regular meetings
* Possess clear, tactful communication skills
The process for becoming an advisor includes an initial phone screening and then an interview. Additional time commitment is based on advisors' availability and interest in the topic at hand. This is a volunteer position and is not compensated.
Those interested in learning more about the Patient Family Advisory Council or signing up to be a volunteer can visit our website: www.sutterhealth.org/pfac or contact patientfamilyeng@sutterhealth.org.
