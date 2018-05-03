Memorial Day Car Show Featuring Vettes & Vets
California Auto Museum presents Annual Memorial Day Car Show
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Automobile Museum invites the community to hit the road to check out the 9th Annual Memorial Day Car Show featuring Vettes & Vets on Monday, May 28, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The popular annual event celebrates America's love for the automobile while honoring our country's brave veterans and active duty military. All car owners and enthusiasts are encouraged to enter their vehicles - especially Corvettes, "muscle cars" and military vehicles - in the show that takes place in the spacious parking lot behind the Museum. At noon, the amazing cars on display will be judged in a variety of categories including a best-in-division award for each generation of Corvette, veteran-owned cars and, new this year, a kid's judging category.
In addition to the eye-catching automobiles, attendees will be treated to a DJ spinning classic summer tunes, military color guard and national anthem along with a barbecue lunch available for purchase.
Registration to enter a car in the show is $30 per car. For spectators, admission is $2 per person that will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project, a charity and veteran service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans.
Car show guests are also encouraged to visit the California Automobile Museum that has a world-class and ever-changing collection of vintage and classic vehicles on display. Museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for vintage (ages 65+), $5 for youth (ages 6-18), and free for children 5 and under. On Memorial Day, veterans and active duty military and their families get in free in recognition of their service.
For more information about the Memorial Day Car Show featuring Vettes & Vets or the California Automobile Museum in general, please call 916-442-6802 or visit www.calautomusem.org.
