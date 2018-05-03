Folsom Gets in Gear for Bike Month
Bike friendly events in Folsom
Folsom, CA -The month of May is an opportunity to celebrate the "power of the pedal" and enjoy the many benefits of cycling. It's time to dust off your bikes, pump up your tires, and join your neighbors and co-workers in bicycling for work, school, shopping, recreation or training this May during the Sacramento region's 14th Annual May is Bike Month campaign.
Folsom bike-friendly events include:
Great Scott Bike and Walk Event
Sunday, May 6
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Enjoy more than 30 miles of beautiful country roads closed to vehicle traffic for the exclusive use of cyclists and pedestrians. This free event is made possible by the City of Folsom, Sacramento County, El Dorado County, the City of Rancho Cordova, the 50 Corridor Chambers of Commerce, and a variety of community sponsors.
Fast riders can access the course from 8-10 a.m., and the speed limit slows for family-friendly rides from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Riders can choose to complete the entire 30 miles or just a portion of the course. Find route and registration details at www.BikeGreatScott.com.
11th Annual Folsom Ride with the Mayor
Friday, May 11
8 a.m.
Enjoy a 30-mile group ride to celebrate Bike Month. Riders meet in Historic Folsom to enjoy a free breakfast before the 9 a.m. departure. Along the 30-mile route, the group will converge with cyclists from Rancho Cordova and continue to downtown Sacramento where a free catered lunch will be provided. Riders may rejoin the group to ride back to Folsom or hop aboard light rail (free tickets for participants).
This event is free, but participants are encouraged to pre-register to assist with the breakfast/lunch counts; register online at www.50corridor.com. Questions about the event can be directed to Jim Konopka at jkonopka@folsom.ca.us.
Amgen Tour of California
Friday, May 18
8:15 a.m.
America's largest cycling race, the Amgen Tour of California, presented by AEG, will bring the excitement of professional cycling to Folsom on Friday, May 18. Folsom will host the men's Stage 6 start. This signature event brings national and international awareness to Folsom's world-class cycling routes, iconic landmarks and striking scenery. The City of Folsom hosted Time Trials in 2014 and 2016. For 2018, this daunting stage will start with a pass of Folsom's newly completed Johnny Cash Trail-a unique 3-mile trail that honors the memory of the singer and his historic performance at Folsom State Prison in 1968. Then the fun begins-123 miles featuring more than 16,000 feet of climbing, four KOMs (including Kingsbury Grade for the first time) and an uphill finish. The elevation in Folsom is just 275'. The racers will see 8,600' as they crest Carson Pass and will finish in South Lake Tahoe at Heavenly at 6,600'.
A lifestyle festival will be held in the Rodeo Park at the end of Stafford Street in Folsom.
Folsom Stage 6 Start Schedule
8:15 a.m. Lifestyle Festival Begins
9:30 a.m. Start Ceremony Begins
9:35 a.m. Rider Call-Ups
9:40 a.m. Honor Guard/National Anthem
9:45 a.m. Race Begins
10:15 a.m. Lifestyle Festival Ends
For more information on the festival, watch party, viewing areas, traffic impacts, parking and more, visit www.folsom.ca.us/ATOC.
Bike Your Way to Historic Folsom
Month of May
Bike your way down to Historic Folsom where you can enjoy local shops and perhaps win a prize giveaway. Every Friday during the month of May a winner will be selected for sharing their bike photos using the hashtag #historicfolsom on Instagram. Contestants can win a prize from local businesses in Historic Folsom or the grand prize of two VIP tickets to Amgen Tour of California on May 18. For more information, go to http://visitfolsom.com/bikeyourway.
Those who live or work in the greater Sacramento region are encouraged to join the two million mile challenge and log miles online at www.MayIsBikeMonth.com. Cyclists can participate in many special events in May, including themed rides, group rides and clinics; find details at www.50corridor.com. For more information about the City of Folsom, visit www.folsom.ca.us or call 916-461-6010.
