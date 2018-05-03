Folsom Gets in Gear for Bike Month

Bike friendly events in Folsom

Folsom, CA -The month of May is an opportunity to celebrate the "power of the pedal" and enjoy the many benefits of cycling. It's time to dust off your bikes, pump up your tires, and join your neighbors and co-workers in bicycling for work, school, shopping, recreation or training this May during the Sacramento region's 14th Annual May is Bike Month campaign.

Folsom bike-friendly events include:

Great Scott Bike and Walk Event

Sunday, May 6

8 a.m.-3 p.m.



Enjoy more than 30 miles of beautiful country roads closed to vehicle traffic for the exclusive use of cyclists and pedestrians. This free event is made possible by the City of Folsom, Sacramento County, El Dorado County, the City of Rancho Cordova, the 50 Corridor Chambers of Commerce, and a variety of community sponsors.



Fast riders can access the course from 8-10 a.m., and the speed limit slows for family-friendly rides from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Riders can choose to complete the entire 30 miles or just a portion of the course. Find route and registration details at www.BikeGreatScott.com.