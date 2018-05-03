BerryFest Strawberry Festival @The Grounds
Celebrating the Strawberry Harvest on Mother's Day weekend
Roseville, CA,- What makes a happy mom on Mother's Day? Happy kids! Besides loads of strawberry treats, shopping, cooking demonstrations, and live bands? BerryFest is loaded with fun for the kids with a petting zoo, pony rides, princess pageant, Adventure Faire, strawberry shortcake eating contest, Amazing Animal World, nonstop shows on the Kids Caboose Stage, and a full kids' carnival and fun zone.
Adventure Faire is a new addition to BerryFest and is a place for all types of characters. Pirates, storm troopers, princesses, superheroes, or any make believe character is welcome. As part of Adventure Faire, included with admission, and sponsored by, At The Grounds, we will have a spectacular jousting and renaissance show in the grandstands of the All American Speedway (Tortuga Island) with multiple shows daily.
This is the first time BerryFest has had a grandstand event!
Event Details
Public
Event Address: 800 All America City Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678
Public Phone (916) 787-0101
Date/Time: May 12-13, 2018, 10am-6pm, Mother's Day Weekend
Web Site: www.FeedMeBerries.com
Admission:
5 and under are FREE
6 to 12 $5
13 to 59 $10.00
60+ $5.00
Veterans FREE (with ID)
Active Military in Uniform FREE
Rainbow Girls in Uniform FREE
American Legion in Uniform FREE
Boy Scouts of America in Uniform FREE
Girl Scouts of America in Uniform FREE
Decorated rolling float in Raspberry Parade, 1 FREE admission per float
Parking: $5
