Tour de Lincoln set for May 12, 2018
Popular Annual Event Helps Support Rotary Club
Lincoln, CA,- The 17th annual Tour de Lincoln will be held on Saturday, May 12th, 2018.
The Tour which began as a benefit bike ride for the Lincoln Volunteer Center and has grown to over 600 cyclists participants. The Tour offers a wonderful spring day of riding the scenic back roads of Lincoln and South Placer County. The ride is fee based and includes a continental breakfast, well stocked rest stops along the routes, and a great post-ride BBQ lunch. Area bike shops provide minor repairs at the start/finish and at some of the rest stops for your convenience.
The event was taken over by Rotary Club of Lincoln where proceeds help support club projects.
4 Course to Choose From
The Tour offers four courses: The Pleasure Cruise (10 miles), The Rolling Hills (20 miles), The Country Climb (40 miles) and the Metric Century (63 miles).
The Pleasure Cruise will roll out of McBean Park and pass through the cottonwood trees that line the banks of the Auburn Ravine. The course consists almost completely of Class 2 bike lanes, and rolls along a section of the beautiful Lincoln Hills Golf Course.
The Rolling Hills is a shorter version of the Country Climb with beautiful scenery and less vertical gain.
The Country Climb is a beautiful ride winding through the rolling hills and countryside between Lincoln and Auburn. This route has beautiful valley views, challenging climbs (1400+ vertical gain), and passes by several horse ranches. The Metric Century route is more of the same beautiful countryside, but with 3800+ of vertical gain. See our Maps page for elevation information about these two routes.
Helmets are required for all riders!
Non-Rider activities include shopping in Historic Downtown, McBean Skate Park, McBean Park playground, and two beautiful public golf courses within 2 miles.
More Info and Registration online at http://www.tourdelincoln.org/
