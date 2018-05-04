Big Day of Giving: Placer Land Trust Tops Leaderboard

$7.4 Million in Big DOG Donations and Growing

Sacramento, CA- Big Day of Giving has ended and nonprofits in the Sacramento region are celebrating another phenomenal day of generosity in our community. While the total reflected on the Big Day of Giving website is a remarkable $7,365,780from more than 39,000 donations, it is not yet final.

To account for the donations nonprofits received outside of the website during yesterday's fundraising frenzy, nonprofits will have until noon today to submit the total gifts they received to the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, which coordinates Big Day of Giving as a program of its initiative to expand philanthropy in the Sacramento region. The Foundation will announce the final tally raised for participating organizations this afternoon.

"When we give together, our impact is extraordinary, no matter the size of the individual donations," said Linda Beech Cutler, chief executive of the Foundation.

Big Day of Giving is more than a single day of fundraising. Since its inception in 2013, Big Day of Giving has been brought to the capital area by the Foundation, in collaboration with its generous community partners, for the purpose of empowering nonprofits to share their stories broadly, increase engagement with their supporters, and build their capacity to become stronger and more impactful. To learn more about Big Day of Giving, please visit www.bigdayofgiving.org.

Big DOG: Current Leaderboard Tallies

* $219,656- Placer Land Trust

* $97,044- Kiwanis Family House

* $93,819- Sacramento SPCA

* $84,816- The First Tee of Greater Sacramento

* $81,835- Fairytale Town

* $78,144- Sacramento Splash

* $77,621- The Salvation Army

* $77,534- Empower Yolo

* $74,824- Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services

* $72,572- Front Street Animal Shelter