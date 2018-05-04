Midtown Farmers Market Heats Up in May

Up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - With summer just around the corner, the Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce exciting special activities happening in May at the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market. Proudly sponsored by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market offers up to 90 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. The year-round market takes place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 20th Street from J Street to Kayak Alley.*

In addition to the return of the convenient bike valet - perfectly timed for National Bike Month - guests to the Midtown Farmers Market can enjoy the following:

* May 5 (Cinco de Mayo) at 11 a.m. - cooking demo with chef from Azul

* May 12 - Mother's Day gift ideas galore with fresh flowers, artisan goods, vendor specials and even a special treatment for moms!

* May 19 - Sol Collective children's stencil-making activity sponsored by Fulcrum Property

* May 26 - Live music at the Market sponsored by SMUD

"As the weather begins to heat up, this is a wonderful time to visit the Midtown Farmers Market with all the locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty products and gourmet foods, great gift ideas plus plenty of dog and family-friendly patios for enjoying brunch," said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. "We believe in feeding curiosity about where our food comes from while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another."



Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Midtown Sacramento is both walkable and bike-friendly with parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown.



Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com.