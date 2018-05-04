Florence + the Machine High as Hope Debuts New Single
Hunger debut from Florence + the Machine
High As Hope, the hugely anticipated new album from Florence + the Machine, is set for release June 29 on Republic Records. The first official single, "Hunger," premiere, accompanied by stunning new video directed by A.G. Rojas; watch it below.
Now premiering, "Hunger" pairs Florence's intimate, rawly honest lyricism with a broader sense of acceptance, community and joy. "Hunger" is effectively about acknowledging those holes in our psyche that we try to fill with love and hate, obsessions or addictions but you can ultimately only ever satisfy yourself.
"This song is about the ways we look for love in things that are perhaps not love, and how attempts to feel less alone can sometimes isolate us more," says Florence. "I guess I made myself more vulnerable in this song to encourage connection, because perhaps a lot more of us feel this way than we are able to admit. Sometimes when you can't say it, you can sing it."
Florence wrote, co-produced (her first time co-producing a Florence + the Machine album) and recorded the majority of High As Hope in solitude, cycling to her studio in Peckham every day. She finished the songs in Los Angeles with her friend and co-producer Emile Haynie, bringing in Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr, Kelsey Lu and Jamie xx as further collaborators. Florence mixed the record in New York, where the daily view of the skyline-often in stark contrast to the chaos of the wider world-gave the album its title.
Florence writes of growing up in South London, of family, relationships and art itself. "There's a lot of love in this record, loneliness too, but a lot of love," says Florence.
She continues, "It's always a work in progress, and I definitely don't have everything figured out. But this feels like quite a pure expression of who I am now, as an artist, and an honest one. I'm just more comfortable with who I am."
FLORENCE + THE MACHINE-HIGH AS HOPE
1. June
2. Hunger
3. South London Forever
4. Big God
5. Sky Full of Song
6. Grace
7. Patricia
8. 100 Years
9. The End of Love
10. No Choir
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesBottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage LineupNAPA, CA, -- Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that GRAMMY award-winning
Lots of upside with 2018 Mini CountrymanRoseville, CA,- The 2018 Mini Countryman is an attractive looking, fun, zippy car.
Roseville Gas Prices Nudge HigherRoseville, CA- Roseville gas prices continued to nudged slightly higher during the first week of May. With prices nearly 50 cents higher per gallon
Folsom City Works Day set for May 16Folsom, CA - Hop into the cab of a Folsom garbage truck, climb aboard a fire engine, make it rain on a stormwater table, and other fun interactive activities at City Works Day
Deadpool 2 coming to IMAXSacramento, Calif.-- After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender
Can we improve treatments for ADHD Lecture at MIND Institute SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute will host James McCracken on Wednesday, May 16 as part of the ongoing Distinguished Lecturer Series
Landlocked Salmon Seminar in Auburn May 18Auburn, CA,- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on May 18th
WJU Warriors Clinch GSAC ChampionshipCOSTA MESA, Calif. - The Warriors have accomplished what eight GSAC teams set out to do way back in January. They have walked off the field with their heads high and their GSAC
Florence + the Machine High as Hope Debuts New SingleHigh As Hope, the hugely anticipated new album from Florence + the Machine, is set for release June 29 on Republic Records. The first official single, "Hunger," premiere,
Midtown Farmers Market Heats Up in MaySACRAMENTO, CALIF. - With summer just around the corner, the Midtown Association (MA) is pleased to announce exciting special activities happening in May at the popular
Big Day of Giving: Placer Land Trust Tops Leaderboard Sacramento, CA- Big Day of Giving has ended and nonprofits in the Sacramento region are celebrating another phenomenal day of generosity in our community
Tour de Lincoln set for May 12, 2018Lincoln, CA,- The 17th annual Tour de Lincoln will be held on Saturday, May 12th, 2018.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It