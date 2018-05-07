Landlocked Salmon Seminar in Auburn May 18

Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast

Auburn, CA,- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on May 18th. This free event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee.

A fantastic $15 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed at 9:00 am with guest speaker, James Netzel, Tightlines Guide Service, who will give a seminar on catching landlocked salmon. James is well recognized by the fishing community as being the go-to guide for the latest techniques, tackle, and rigging to bring home limits of salmon. James will have hands-on tackle displayed as well as his guide boat for breakfast attendees to see how his downriggers and sonar set-up. Reservations are not required, but breakfast attendees are encouraged to arrive early for best parking and seminar seating.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) released in 2016 their allotment of 634,430 Kokanee into 13 regional lakes and reservoirs. Rooster Tail breakfast attendees can expect excellent fishing opportunities in these waters in 2018, when these fish reach a catchable size. Popular local Kokanee waters include Stampede Reservoir Boca Reservoir, Bullards Bar Reservoir, Don Pedro, Pardee Lake, Union Valley Reservoir, Lake Berryessa, New Melones, and Lake Tahoe.

In the past, the California Fish and Wild Commission needed to adopt the April season recommended by the Pacific Fish Management Commission (PFMC). This is the second lowest return ever. In 2009, when the fishing industry was shut down, the return was 40,873. California Department of Fish and Wildlife Environmental Scientist Kandice Morgenstern said fishing seasons are being curtailed in an effort to increase spawner escapement to the Sacramento and Klamath river basins in 2018.

The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters. For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, 530-887-0479, or visit the club's web site at www.roostertailsfishingclub.org.