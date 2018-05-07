Can we improve treatments for ADHD Lecture at MIND Institute
James Mccracken at Mind Institute May 16
(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute will host James McCracken on Wednesday, May 16 as part of the ongoing Distinguished Lecturer Series. He will present "Can we improve treatments for ADHD?" at 4:30 p.m. at the MIND Institute Auditorium, 2825 50th St. in Sacramento. The event is free to the public and no reservations are required; however, seating is limited. A 30-minute question-and-answer session will follow the hour-long lecture.
McCracken received his medical and postgraduate training at Baylor College of Medicine, Duke University and UCLA. In 1987, he became a faculty member at UCLA where he currently serves as director of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. His current research aims to develop and test innovative treatments for cognitive defects associated with child psychiatric illness. McCracken has published more than 150 papers and serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Adolescent Psychopharmacology. He has received numerous honors and awards, including the American Psychiatric Association Young Psychiatrist Research Award, and is listed in both the Best Doctors in America and America's Top Doctors databases.
McCracken's presentation will summarize research on combination pharmacotherapy and other strategies for improving clinical and cognitive outcomes in ADHD. He also will describe how his research team examined three primary outcomes - symptomatic benefit, cognitive enhancement and electroencephalogram (EEG) spectral power changes. In addition, the lecture will cover emerging cognitive training methods, including the combination of dexmethylphenidate (DMPH) and alpha agonist treatment for improved ADHD clinical outcomes.
Founded in 1998, the UC Davis MIND Institute is a collaborative international research center committed to the awareness, understanding, prevention, care of and cures for neurodevelopmental disorders. The MIND Institute brings together members of the community including families, educators, physicians, psychologists and scientists who work together to further understand causes, development and best treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders.
These presentations are intended for both professionals and community members.
