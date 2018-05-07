Folsom City Works Day set for May 16

Showcases City of Folsom Services and Professions

Folsom, CA - Hop into the cab of a Folsom garbage truck, climb aboard a fire engine, make it rain on a stormwater table, and other fun interactive activities at City Works Day on Wednesday, May 16. This popular and free annual event is designed to encourage residents to discover and learn about the City of Folsom's wide variety of public services.

City Works Day will showcase work vehicles, such as tractors, trucks, cars and buses for viewing, exploring, and even honking. City staff will be stationed at each attraction to share knowledge about City of Folsom programs and professions.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy seeing the Fire Department apparatus; talking to Curby the robot to learn recycling tips; meeting a Folsom Police Department horse and a K9; and winning game prizes by playing with the Parks and Recreation team; and so much more.

What: City Works Day

When: Wednesday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: City Lions Park (near the Folsom Public Library)

Cost: Free admission

The City's celebration is scheduled in May to usher in the American Public Works Association's nationally proclaimed "National Public Works Week."

For information about City Works Day, visit www.folsom.ca.us/cityworksday or call 916-461-6702.