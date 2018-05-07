BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup

Region's best chefs, vintners and artisanal craft brewers

NAPA, CA, -- Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that GRAMMY award-winning musician, television host, and three-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author Trisha Yearwood, Food Network star Chef Giada De Laurentiis and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will headline the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, leading a star-studded lineup of celebrated personalities that will deliver memorable mash-up moments during the three-day festival, May 25-27, 2018, in historic downtown Napa.

In addition to Yearwood, De Laurentiis, and Morimoto, the crowd-pleasing Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will feature star chefs paired with musicians and celebrities for engaging demonstrations, performances and culinary-infused antics. The 2018 culinary stars appearing on the stage include Top Chef Jr. host Graham Elliot, Top Chef Michael Voltaggio, Top Chef Richard Blais, Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner Johnny Sánchez and co-star of FOX's MasterChef and MasterChef Junior, James Beard Best Chef award winner Charlie Palmer, Travel Channel star Adam Richman, Top Chef Masters Hubert Keller, Food Network star Chef Duff Goldman, Michelin 2-Star Chef Dominique Crenn, actress, host and cookbook author Tiffani Thiessen, and Bay Area favorite chefs Tony Cervone, Tyler Rodde and Aaron Meneghelli.

President of Williams Sonoma, Janet Hayes adds, "We've always believed that chefs just like rockstars need a stage to showcase their talents and the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage is our opportunity to celebrate them in all their glory. Working with BottleRock to pair chefs with the music and celebrity talent at the festival has allowed us to create one of the most unique food festival stages in the country. I look forward to the food as much as I look forward to the music!"

Joining the culinary talent on the Williams Sonoma Stage are Halsey, Snoop Dogg, actor/comedian George Lopez, Olympic Gold Medal Winner Shaun White, Mike D, Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., MLB all-time home run king Barry Bonds, Harlem Globetrotters, boxing great and cookbook author Laila Ali, Michael Franti, Tré Cool of Green Day, Gary "Baba Booey" of The Howard Stern Show, E-40, Shakey Graves, future NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, Warren G, NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Tank and the Bangas, Joe Kwon of the Avett Brothers, Dan the Automator, KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez, The Alive and City of Napa Mayor Jill Techel. The Culinary Stage emcee is two-time Emmy award winner and KCBS "Foodie Chap" Liam Mayclem.

Although all passes to BottleRock Napa Valley are sold out, there is still a chance to win tickets by entering the Williams Sonoma "Ultimate Trip To BottleRock" Sweepstakes which includes airfare, deluxe accommodations at Napa Valley's Silverado Resort and a pair of three-day passes to the festival. To enter, please visit http://www.williams-sonoma.com/pages/bottlerock.html.

"We have a lot of fun putting together the lineup and creating programming for the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage each year," stated Dave Graham, of BottleRock Napa Valley. "This stage has become so popular that we are now receiving requests from chefs, musicians and celebrities to participate and many new friendships between chefs and performers have developed as a result. This year's lineup is stacked and for many participants, 2018 will end up being their favorite."

In addition to the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, BottleRock guests will enjoy a variety of dining options throughout the festival grounds featuring many of the most celebrated chefs and restaurateurs from the Napa Valley. Attendees can choose from a variety of cuisines, including Japanese, Italian, Spanish, Mexican, American, Mediterranean and Vietnamese cuisines, with many vegetarian and vegan options. The 2018 festival lineup is a foodie's wish list and includes Morimoto Napa, Bouchon Bakery, Estate Events by Meadowood, La Toque, Mustards Grill, Oenotri, Torc, La Taberna, Cole's Chop House, The Q Restaurant and Bar, Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin' BBQ, Angéle, Boon Fly Cafe/FARM, Goose & Gander, Bistro Don Giovanni, Tarla Mediterranean Bar & Grill, Redd Wood, Miminashi, Napa Palisades Saloon, Stone Brewing Co., Southside Café, Jax White Mule Diner, Taqueria Rosita, Il Posto Trattoria, Eight Noodle Shop, Kara's Cupcakes, Bui Bistro, Foodshed, The Farmer's Wife, Ristorante Allegria, Ben & Jerry's and Sweetie Pies. Food Trucks from around the Bay Area and beyond also add to the festival attendee's menu.

"BottleRock continues to over-deliver when it comes to the quality of the musical lineup, the wineries involved, and the culinary lineup. It is for these reasons that we are honored to be the presenting sponsor", said John Truchard CEO of JaM Cellars. "BottleRock is the perfect place to enjoy your known favorites and to explore the new. This year is no exception as we'll debut our new Rosé, California Candy, alongside the crowd favorites of Butter Chardonnay, JaM Cabernet, and Toast Sparkling."

Joining JaM Cellars, many of the region's most heralded wineries will offer their finest vintages, including

Miner Family Winery, Silver Oak Cellars, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery, Del Dotto Vineyards, Chappellet Winery, Schramsberg Vineyards, Amuse Bouche, Coup de Foudre, Beaulieu Vineyard, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Blackbird Vineyards, Domaine Chandon, Stags' Leap Winery, Etude Wines, Sterling Vineyards, The Prisoner, Starmont Winery & Vineyards, Hess Collection, Napa Cellars and Smith Devereaux Wines. Platinum guests also enjoy rare and cult wines presented by Master Sommeliers and wine experts.

Craft brews feature a mix of fan favorites and brews from premium brewers such as Lagunitas Brewing Company, Coors Light, Hop Valley Brewing Co., Saint Archer Brewing Company, Crispin Cider Co., Blue Moon Brewing Company, Ballast Point Brewing Company, 21st Amendment Brewery, Stone Brewing Co., Green Flash Brewing Company, Heretic Brewing Company, Ninkasi Brewing Company, Drake's Brewing Company, Fort Point Brewing Company, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Tannery Bend Beerworks, Berryessa Brewing Company, Mare Island Brewing Co., 101 North Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company, Knee Deep Brewing Co., Fieldwork Brewing Co., Napa Smith Brewery, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Angel City Brewery, Calicraft Brewing Co., Pyramid Brewing Company, Seismic Brewing Company, Barrels & Sons Brewery and Barrel Brothers Brewing Company.

The BottleRock Bourbon Bar features some of America's top brown spirits including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's, Jim Beam, Baker's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Booker's Bourbon.

Wine cabanas and beverage bars will be conveniently located throughout the festival grounds. All bars will be stocked with delicious pours from premium Napa Valley vintners, dozens of craft beers and artisanal cocktails made with top-shelf spirits including Milagro Tequila, Hendrick's Gin and Reyka Vodka, among others.

In addition to the many food and beverage offerings, BottleRock Napa Valley offers an exciting and diverse lineup of musical artists and performers, presenting headliners Bruno Mars, The Killers, Muse and more than 80 additional bands on five music stages.

To keep up to date on additional details about the festival, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com