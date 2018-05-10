USTA National Championship Qualifier in Roseville
National Junior Tennis Tournament Brings Top Youth Tennis Players to Roseville
Roseville, CA- On May 19-21 more than 120 of the nation's top youth tennis players will be competing at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) National Level 2 Ranking Tournament. Placer Valley Tourism is excited to be teaming up again with Spare Time, Inc. to help bring a tournament of this caliber to Placer Valley.
Tournament Director Chrys Atkinson explained that this tournament brings the best 12 and 14-year-old division players from across the USA and showcases boys and girls in single player mode as well as doubles teams. Ultimately they are competing at this event for a berth in the USTA National Championships that takes place later this summer.
"Spare Time, Inc. is very committed to developing tennis at all levels and we are happy to host this high level USTA National Junior Tournament at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club," added Atkinson. "Through exposure to our area, we've had players and families relocate to the greater Sacramento area as a result of their experience once they have seen first-hand what a great place we have to live and play."
If you would like to see some great youth tennis and experience a fabulous club setting then mark your calendars for May 19-21 and come on down to Johnson Ranch Racquet Club located at 2600 Eureka Rd. in Roseville. There is no fee for spectators and refreshments will be available to purchase on-site. We hope to see you there.
